The beginning of the school year can be a nerve-racking time for any college student. Figuring out how to effectively study, learning how to make friends in a new environment and juggling assignment deadlines can all be a cause for stress, but some students face the additional obstacle of not knowing when and where they’ll be able to get their next meal.
Riverland Community College hopes its recent project will ease student hunger.
Local students can now focus more on their studies and worry less about keeping their stomachs full after Riverland’s Owatonna campus opened its own food pantry. The new pantry is the latest edition to Riverland’s offerings; pantries have already been set up on the Albert Lea and Austin campuses.
Food insecurity among college students has proven to be a real issue. Lacking reliable access to healthy food can lead to a negative impact on students' academic performance, mental health and physical health.
Rates of basic needs insecurity — such as access to affordable food and housing — are higher for students attending two-year colleges compared to four-year colleges, according to College and University Basic Needs Insecurity: A National #RealCollege Survey Report. The survey (created by the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice) reports results using information collected in fall 2018 from 123 two-and four-year colleges throughout the U.S.
Of the nearly 86,000 students who participated in the survey, 45% of the respondents were food insecure in the prior 30 days. The results also report that rates of insecurity are higher for marginalized students, such as African Americans, LGBTQ students and students independent from their parents or guardians for financial support.
Installation of the food pantry at the Owatonna location was made possible by a recent Steele County grant -- Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP). Counties receive SHIP funding from the state to release subgrants to projects related to health.
“The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating and commercial tobacco-free living,” according to the SHIP website.
The $1,600 grant was used to purchase storage shelving and a commercial grade energy efficient refrigerator to store perishable healthy foods. Due to COVID-19 pandemic the refrigerator is currently on backorder at the Owatonna campus.
Each pantry also has a resource area, where students can find information on other services available in the community to reinforce SHIP’s initiative. These resources include locations to get clothing, mental health resources, active living resources, contact information for the county’s Department of Human Services and WIC information for students with families, according to Kim Nelson, director of grants and alumni relations at Riverland Community College.
“Anything to keep them healthy,” Nelson said.
Nelson says she continues to work with SHIP coordinators on potential opportunities for funding and support, but Minnesota Department of Health's SHIP initiative is reliant on funding from the state legislature. As a previous recipient of the grant, SHIP provides grantees with resources, such as potential partners and food donors to encourage the pantry’s sustainability.
“They've been an integral part of helping the health of communities in southern Minnesota, so I can’t say enough great things about that Statewide Health Improvement Partnership,” Nelson said.
Since each county has their own pool of funding Nelson had to apply three separate times for each of the college’s pantries. Nelson says the Owatonna campus grant application started in March led by a team of staff and student representatives from the Student Senate who had a clear vision of how they would approach the project. Riverland Community College was notified this summer about the funds and had to spend the monies by the end of August.
On Sept. 8 Riverland Community College celebrated the food pantry with a grand opening and welcomed students back to campus as they started classes. The pantry is open to all current Riverland students.