Local government officials have been talking a lot lately about the "can opener effect" — that unfortunate incident where someone driving a large truck is unaware of exactly how big the vehicle is and unknowingly passes under a bridge just a tad too low, resulting in the top of the truck being peeled back. Just like a can of sardines.
According to Kyle Skov, engineer for the city of Owatonna, there have been at least 30 incidents over the past decade where a truck has either gotten stuck or had their vehicle damaged from inappropriately driving under the Canadian Pacific bridge that goes over Mineral Springs Road. That number, however, is only the incidents the city has been made aware of.
"This is only the number for what has been reported," Skov said. "I fully believe there have been some people who just took their lumps and never reported it or called it in."
Though the accidents involving the bridge have caused little to no structural damage to the bridge itself — mostly just scrapes left underneath the bridge as evidence of the event — city officials decided it is time to look into what they can do to remedy the situation. Coincidently, this decision happened around the same time Steele County officials determined they couldn't wait too much longer to find a solution with one of their own low clearance railroad trestles.
"We haven't had the kind of issues with the 'can openers' like what is happening on Mineral Springs, but there is a large culvert that goes under the roadway that the Izaak Walton Creek runs through, which is right below the School Street railroad trestle," said Steele County Engineer Greg Ilkka. "That culvert is classified as a bridge under the state of Minnesota, so it gets inspected … It is deteriorating to the point that in the not-so-distant future we are going to have to do something."
Working in tandem with Steele County, the two municipalities will be hosting an open house on Monday, April 4, for members of the public to learn about potential options for addressing these two low clearance railroad bridges. The clearance at Mineral Springs Road currently sits at 11-feet-8-inches, and just under 12-feet at School Street.
Several options, all expensive
The information that will be available at the open house will come from an engineering study the two entities collaborated on, hiring SRF Consulting Group, out of Wayzata, to focus on the planning and overall projects and TKDA, out of St. Paul, to address the railroad trestles directly. The joint project cost a total $99,754, which the entities split evenly.
"We were getting ready to start a study on our bridge to find the best solution, but we knew the city was looking into their problem bridge, too, so it made sense to combine the two," Ilkka said. "We got a much better price for it that way."
Saving money on the study will be a great benefit to both government bodies, as the projects — regardless of which ones are selected for each area — are both guaranteed to cost millions of dollars. Ilkka said of the five or six options the county has received, a preliminary estimate for project costs ranges from $5.8 to 8 million. Skov said, for the city, the preliminary estimates for their four to five options are roughly the same.
"This is a preliminary look at some things that can be done, but it is going to be very expensive," Skov said. "Several options will be presented, none are easy, some might not be acceptable, but all of them will be expensive."
Both projects will present ways to alter the roadway, with the city looking at potentially lowering that section of Mineral Springs Road. However, Skov said they have to be careful not to correct one problem and inadvertently create another, such as causing stormwater to collect in that new low area. Ilkka said the county is considering rebuilding the entire roadway on that section of School Street — which is also County Road 180 — including creating a bigger box culvert and replacing the railroad trestle with the potential of raising it by half a foot.
Skov reminds the public these projects are likely not going to happen in the immediate future, adding that for the city, even if they do come up with a reasonable solution, it will likely be a five to 10 year project plan.
Railroad company roadblock
Costs and complexities aside, Ilkka said there is one major obstacle that could stall either or both projects with just one word: the railroad company.
"Canadian Pacific is a partner in a way where they get to approve or deny everything we want to do, and they don't have to bring any money to the table," Ilkka said, stating the railroad company essentially has total veto power.
Both engineers said they are hoping to see good community engagement and feedback during the open house. Ilkka said there is a chance someone in the community may look at something in a way they could have missed, changing what their "preferred" option is.