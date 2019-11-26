OWATONNA — Two initiatives encouraging Owatonna residents to shop local this holiday season are back following Thanksgiving.
This Friday kicks off the month-long Shop Owatonna for the Holidays program, which rewards customers who buy from participating local businesses in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The second event, Small Business Saturday, is a one-day initiative falling on Nov. 30.
An annual program first launched by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday aims to keep more holiday shopping dollars cycling back into the town where they’re spent.
“If you go out and shop in another town, if you’re online, nothing comes back to us to help provide any of those things we rely on our town to provide for us like work, or maybe a fundraiser for someone who’s suffering from an illness,” said Shirley Schultz, MainStreet director at the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce.
Schultz added that employee salaries, purchasing of other locally-made products and taxes are just a few of the ways that Owatonna-run businesses put money back into the community.
To celebrate Small Business Saturday — and the accompanying “Shop Small” mantra — many stores around the city typically offer special deals and festive décor for customers who come in and browse on the big day. Florist Kleckers Kreations already has a sign out front encouraging passersby to shop local, and Schultz said she’s dropped off a variety of themed merchandise, decorations and educational materials at businesses downtown.
“I’ve been out delivering materials — including banners and posters — to all the shops, to educate people so they can see that when they shop locally, money stays in the community,” she explained.
Lisa Cochran, secretary for the Owatonna Business Partnership and operations manager at Owatonna Shoe, said these materials may also include “Shop Small”-branded merchandise for customers who come through on the big day and double punches on loyalty cards for the Shop Owatonna for the Holidays program.
Typically during Shop Owatonna, customers at participating stores can get a punch for every dollar they spend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24. Businesses have punch cards and can mark off “$5” and “$10” slots for the corresponding amount spent by customers.
“One card equals $100,” explained Cochran. “Once a customer has spent $100 — and they don’t have to spend it all in one spot — when the card is filled out, that store collects it and they put down [the customer’s] name and phone number. We gather all the cards after the promotion is finished, and then we will draw winners for OBP Bucks.”
She explained that OBP Bucks — named for the business partnership — are basically like cash, but they can only be used at stores that are partnership members. There will be two $50 prizes, five $100 prizes and one $500 prize.
There’s no limit to the amount of cards someone can submit, and Cochran said that for larger construction-supply and other stores that participate in the initiative, it can be easy to spend over $100 on a big purchase and then enter multiple cards in the drawing.
Over the past few years, Cochran noted more and more interest in Small Business Saturday and shopping local in general, which she attributes to customers having seen stores go under for lack of funds.
“There are so many small businesses that don’t make it, simply because of online shopping and big box stores, and people are sad about that,” she explained.
Schultz added that it’s not only retailers who participate in these initiatives — restaurants, service agencies and other locally-run businesses often also offer promotions during this time.
“You always think of retail, but that’s because we’re in the shopping season,” she noted.
Cochran added that she believes now is an especially important time to support Owatonna-run shops, saying the city is poised to attract more retailers and venues in the near future.
“We have started to grow with new apartments and some new retail, and the more successful our local businesses are, the more it attracts new businesses or venues to come to Owatonna,” she explained.
Cochran said a complete list of businesses participating in the Shop Owatonna program will be available on the “Owatonna Business Partnership” Facebook page by this Friday, when the initiative starts. She also noted that specific Small Business Saturday promotions vary from store to store, but that most downtown businesses should be involved, and encouraged residents to check business’ individual social media for details.