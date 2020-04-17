While the number of school bus sightings may have decreased, the easily identifiable vehicles are still making the rounds over lunchtime as part of a continued partnership with the Owatonna Public Schools.
Now, as opposed to picking up and dropping off students for class, drivers for the Owatonna Bus Co. are focused on bringing free meals to all children — ages 1 through 18 — during distance learning. Having started the program in full March 30, district nutrition services director Sarah Brooks said her team has been serving just under 2,000 meals a day on average.
In addition to the buses, which make the rounds to 11 different sites two days a week, families also have the option to pick up food from three district schools. While drive-up sites at the middle school, McKinley and Wilson elementary schools are open weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon, the buses bring students several days’ worth of meals at the same time on Mondays and Thursdays.
At the drive-up sites, children receive a bagged meal with a breakfast and a lunch. On Mondays at the bus drop-off locations, children receive breakfast and lunch for three days and then, on Thursdays, they receive breakfast and lunch for that day and Friday.
While the number of meals served has remained fairly stable, Brooks said staff monitor how many children participate and which sites tend to be the most popular.
“If one day we ran out of meals somewhere or we had to move meals from one place to another, I look at that and make adjustments,” she said. “With any leftover food items, we disassemble our bags and use whatever we can while still meeting food safety standards.”
Adjusting for warmer weather
Another factor that Brooks takes into account when predicting the number of participants is weather. When temperatures dropped Monday, there were closer to 1,700 meals served, according to Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman.
With nicer weather on the horizon, she added that soon the district will likely push over the 2,000 count with its meal service program, especially if distance learning — currently scheduled to continue through the end of the month — is extended. Approaching summer, Brooks said she’s also starting to look at other equipment that might be necessary to keep food safe in warmer temperatures.
“We’re approaching warmer temperatures and if we continue through May, we need to look at getting insulated bags for our milk so we can keep those temperatures appropriate,” Heilman said at a Monday night School Board work session. “We’re also going to be looking at potentially providing hot meal opportunities at some of our drive-up locations at certain points throughout the week.”
Typically, during the summer, free meals are provided for children ages 1 to 18 in areas of Owatonna that have a larger number of low-income residents. As the pandemic continues to spread, Brooks said that the district’s meal service would likely transition into something closer to this annual model after the end of the school year. However, she added that eligibility requirements have been waived due to COVID-19 and the accompanying financial strain.
“We’re still waiting for a little bit of guidance to see what we’re instructed to do,” said Brooks, on whether or not distance learning will continue and on how meal service might be adjusted this summer.
Retaining staff, contracted services
Heilman said the program is getting some reimbursement back from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — basically under the same agreement it has during its summer meal program — and that she anticipates seeing more funding trickling down from the both the federal and state government in the future.
“There’s been a mention specifically from the governor and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker about making school districts whole, but we don’t know what that means at this point,” said Heilman. “Obviously, everybody’s new to this distance learning process.”
In the meantime, it’s a difficult financial situation for the food service budget because there’s no longer any revenue coming in. Even though they are serving fewer meals, Heilman added that the district is still keeping all nutrition staff on the payroll in compliance with the governor’s executive order on distance learning, aimed at preventing further mass layoffs.
“Currently, we hire all our nutrition services staff in house. We have them all on staff at this point, and are rotating schedules every other week,” she said.
Similarly, Heilman said the district is obligated to pay all contracted services through the rest of the year — meaning that it is continuing to partner with the Owatonna Bus Co., which in turn is able to continue to pay all of its drivers.
“We are continuing to pay our employees, just as if they were working during the school year,” said Katy Kreutter, with the Owatonna Bus Co. “With the lunches, we asked for any drivers who were interested to volunteer to do that, being that they’re already getting paid.”
She said the interest was overwhelming and, in addition to making the 11 in-town stops on Mondays and Thursdays, the company also has three vans doing home delivery routes — one in town and two out in the country. According to Brooks, the rural routes are currently serving between 40 and 50 families.
In addition to meals, bus and van drivers are also delivering paper copies of assignments and activities to any families still unable to access the internet or say they prefer a hard copy. According to Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell, there are just under 50 paper learners currently, with 18 of those being families without internet access.
Chance to see students
When it came to volunteering for the meal service program, Kreutter said she felt the staff wanted to do something for the community during the pandemic — and, she added, many of them just wanted to see the students.
District staff feel the same way, with administrators out most days at the drive-up and drop-off sites. While it’s a different interaction due to the necessary social distancing, Heilman said these connections are also amplified in a way by the fact that they’re not taking place during the rush of a typical school day.
“I’ve gotten to know some of our regulars that come up on a daily basis or even some of their dogs,” she added. “Kids are just happy to see our faces and to see people that they know from school.”