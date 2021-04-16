A Montgomery man has been charged in Steele County Court after he allegedly tossed a bag of methamphetamine out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Douglas Chandler Deitert, 54, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree drug possession. He is also facing one charge of driving after cancellation, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer initiated a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. The officer had entered the information of a vehicle he observed and it showed the registered owner, Deitert, had a canceled driving status.
Before the vehicle came to a full stop, the officer reported seeing the driver throw a small white bag out of the passenger window. Officer retrieved the bag which contained a white crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive for meth. The bag weighed a total of 33.6 grams.
Deitert was arrested without incident. Officers searched Deitert and located drug paraphernalia on his person and in his vehicle. A piece of plastic was also located in the vehicle which matched a missing piece of the bag officers found outside that contained meth.
Deitert's criminal history dates back to 1994, including a 2016 felony DWI conviction in Blue Earth County and a 2012 felony drug sale conviction in Goodhue County.
Deitert is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His next court date is scheduled for April 22.
In other court news, an Albert Lea man has been charged in Steele County Court with check forgery, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the Albert Lea Police Department received a call from an individual who had been notified by an Owatonna business that they had received a fraudulent check made out in the victim’s name. The victim told police that they do not use checks and that the address listed on the fraudulent check is a place they have never lived.
Officers reviewed video surveillance from the Owatonna business that allegedly showed 55-year-old Jorge Luis Acosta Valdes passing the fraudulent check for $116. Officers immediately recognized Acosta Valdes from numerous past contacts.
Acosta Valdes was convicted in 2019 in Freeborn County with offering a forged check, a felony. He also has a previously felony conviction for receiving stolen property in 2017 and third-degree burglary in 2015, both in Freeborn County.
Acosta Valdes’ first court appearance is scheduled for May 3.