Summer has arrived and Silvan Durben — creative director of the Owatonna Arts Center — feels like he’s waking up from hibernation.
Earlier this month, the building reopened in a limited capacity. Although the doors remain locked, anyone is welcome to call ahead and schedule a visit. Following ongoing guidelines from state health officials, Durben said he is limiting the number of guests in the space to 10 people at a time.
Although there’s no exhibition currently on display in the galleries, work from Twin Cities-based artist Joan Bohlig has been hanging in the entryway since February, quietly awaiting viewers. Soon after the multimedia pieces were installed, the center had to close in March due to the pandemic. Somewhat fittingly, Bohlig’s display centers on spring in Minnesota — sprouts rising up through the snow.
“It’s a good metaphor for new life and being born again,” she said. “In Minnesota, sprouts are an important symbol because we need to see green. We need the reassurance that life will go on. The sun will come out, the snow will melt and it will all be good.”
Although the seasons have changed, that parallel to a rebirth still seems apt as the arts center itself slowly begins to reopen. Bohlig had installed a number of pieces in the lobby this past winter, and said she was happy to have the work somewhere where people could view it.
The work is all very textural, a combination of burlap fabric, papier-mâché, paint and varnish. With these collage elements, Bohlig builds up surfaces that become more than the sum of their parts. Many also feel realistic in their earthy colors and the fact that viewers can even pick out different floral shapes and elements emerging amid the textures.
In creating her compositions, Bohlig — who has maintained her own studio for over 50 years — says that it’s always important for her to find balance.
“It has to work together to make the whole thing work – it’s the same thing in music. In these collages, there have to be calm places and exciting places, boring places and agitated places balancing each other out,” she added. “The various places need various patterns to make the design work.”
In addition to the number of pieces that Bohlig installed earlier this year, Durben said that she had also brought some additional work down likely to display at Owatonna Hospital.
Normally, at the end of June, Durben would also be swapping out the current Healing Arts Program work at the hospital and installing the next round of artists’ work. This year, he said things are still in flux, but he plans to keep some of the work currently at the hospital and possibly move it into the arts center.
“The Healing Arts exhibition, some of the artists who have been there for several months, their work will still remain there,” said Durben. “I may also flip-flop some of the art from the hospital and here at the arts center.”
Moving ahead into the rest of the year, Durben said he had a full slate of exhibitions scheduled starting in August. However, if artists feel uncomfortable with doing a show during the pandemic, he’s working with them to reschedule. For now, he said the next exhibition is set to arrive at the center later this summer.
Because there’s currently no work in the galleries, and with the adjacent Orphanage Museum remaining closed for the time being, Durben said so far there haven’t been a ton of visitors at the center. Classes are also still canceled for now, although a few potters are back in the building’s studio with masks and distancing measures in place. Even though the galleries themselves are empty, Durben encouraged viewers to come in and see Bohlig’s work in the lobby, as well as the permanent collection up in the center’s back hallway.
“Even though right now there’s nothing in the gallery, I think the spaces are beautiful and there are some things permanently on display, too,” he added. “It may not be as rich a visual experience as when there’s something in the gallery, but there’s something here to see and to enjoy and contemplate.”
For visitors who don’t have a mask, the arts center also has cloth face coverings for guests made and donated by local volunteers. Durben is also still planning on hosting the annual Secret Garden Tour on Sunday, July 19, observing social distancing guidelines.