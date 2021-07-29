With the ongoing construction of the new Owatonna High School, much discussion has ensued about how the school district can prioritize families’ needs as they transition out of the old building. Somali families in the community recently showed their support for those efforts with a $3,300 donation to be used toward the high school.
“Basically they just approached us and said that a group of Somali families from our community are very proud with the efforts of the school and wanted to make a contribution,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. “It was a very generous gift.”
He added that, though there were no requirements or requests attached to the donation, the school district feels strongly about “making sure that all of our schools are serving a large community and a diverse community.”
It is a priority for him, he added, that members of the Somali community feel included in conversations within and about Owatonna Public Schools.
“The school has basically stepped up their interaction with the Somali community,” said Hussein Osman, a success coach with the district who moved to the area from Somalia 20 years ago.
As a success coach, Osman advocates for students by connecting them and their families with teachers and administration, as well as serving as an English-Somali translator. He says a crucial part of his job involves understanding what students need and what they are struggling with.
Since their input was being solicited, Osman said, some Somali families felt it would be right to donate money toward the construction of the new high school as another way of participating in the school district’s future.
Among the priorities the families communicated to the school was the idea of installing a foot washing station for Muslim students. In Islam, prayer is preceded by wudu, or ablution, which is the ritual washing of the feet.
“The contribution was not for that specifically,” Osman said, explaining that the donation was meant to indicate more generally the support and commitment of Somali families to help improve the learning and community experience of all Owatonna students.
Given that things have improved between the school district and Somali community in recent years, Osman said he is optimistic about the direction things are going in, though there is always work to be done to improve that relationship.
“I would like to see it getting stronger by keeping those communication channels open, as well as having someone to represent or advocate for the families and for the students,” Osman said.
Among the district's efforts to make itself more inclusive: offering all printed materials in Somali and Spanish, which ensures that multilingual families get the same important information as those whose primary language is English.
Elstad said he believes the district has increased its efforts, in general, to prioritize clarity in all of its communication with its diverse audience.
From his perspective, the district has a strong connection with all of its families, and Somali families are simply part of that.
“Some of our Somali families are now second- and third-generation that have lived in Owatonna, and are really embracing that this is an Owatonna High School and Owatonna is their community,” Elstad said. “And they want to give back.”