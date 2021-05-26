After a year of working from home, Steele County finds itself in the same boat as private companies weighing whether to allow employees to continue working remotely post-pandemic.
Steele County has had an interim telecommuting policy in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that will end when the pandemic ends. But as the county transitions out of the interim policy, its permanent telecommuting policy is a decade old and parts of it are obsolete.
For the second time this month, Steele County commissioners hashed out a new proposed telecommuting policy without coming to a consensus Tuesday. Commissioners asked County Administrator Scott Golberg to make more changes to the proposed policy’s language before they can vote on it.
Several commissioners made it clear Tuesday that they don’t support county employees working from home once the pandemic ends.
Commissioner Jim Abbe said he understands the county’s need to be flexible, but he’s struggling between the arguments for and against remote work. He’s concerned that allowing county employees to work from home will cause a “morale drain” that’ll hurt the work culture because some employees have jobs that don’t allow for remote work, which in turn will foster resentment among employees. It’ll possibly lead to some county employees being able to work from locations such as a cabin while other county employees are in the office, he said.
“It’s going to damage what we’ve worked hard to create here,” he said.
Human Resources Director Julie Johnson responded that many county employees go into public service because they’re social people and want the environment that working for the county provides, she said.
Allowing county employees to work from home means the county will be “changing with how the world of work is changing,” she said.
Golberg said Steele is not a “one size fits all county.” Some county employees have to work on holidays or after hours because that’s what the job requires and county leaders already hear complaints from employees that other employees get to do something different than them.
“It’s hard to play the fair game,” he said.
County Attorney Dan McIntosh said he has an employee working from home several days a week because her job doesn’t involve interacting with the public. It began because of the pandemic, but he’s found she’s more productive working remotely and it hasn’t caused morale issues among the staff whose jobs require them to be in the office. He pointed out that the county is benefitting from his employee working from home because her productivity is up.
Golberg said he doesn’t believe the public will see a drop in service under the proposed policy. The proposed policy would allow county employees who have their supervisor's permission to work from home on set days in a space that’s out of the sights and sounds of others in the household. The employee would have a probationary period and would need to have a signed agreement detailing the arrangement.
Golberg said about 20% of county employees indicated in an informal survey that they would be interested in having a hybrid work situation. He noted that many county employees already recognize that working remotely doesn’t work for their job.
Allowing county employees to work from home after the pandemic would provide employees with a flexible work arrangement, as well as give the county flexibility if an emergency arises in one of its buildings and employees need to keep working, Golberg said. It’ll also help the county with recruiting and retaining employees and keep Steele County competitive with other counties, he said. Twenty counties are offering telecommuting post-COVID, one won’t be offering it and four counties are researching it as an option, according to information collected by Steele County staff.
Abbe said his fear is that the county will allow employees to work from home as a recruitment and retention tool, but that will “backfire” by hurting the county’s employee morale.
Commissioner Greg Krueger said the county isn’t the same as a private company and the county’s policy needs to be tighter and more focused.
“Taxpayers do expect to see people in these offices,” he said.
He also said department meetings need to be entirely in-person because it creates “synergy” among the staff.
He said he was also concerned that job candidates will have telecommuting as their main reason for wanting to work for the county. Their main reason for wanting to work for the county should be wanting to work for the county, he said.
Johnson said working remotely is a benefit the county can offer and a job candidate's primary interest is usually because they want to work for the county. She reiterated that having a flexible work environment will help the county recruit and retain employees long term.