OWATONNA — A minor’s foot was run over by a float Thursday evening during the Lighted Holiday Parade, according to an incident report from the Owatonna Police Department. Police say that the mother told officers she and her daughter had just finished handing out candy, and the girl was running back up to the float to sit down.
According to the report, the girl also explained that she was running back to the float, and said she had one leg up on the platform when the wheel ran over her other foot. According to a relative, the child only sustained scrapes from the incident.