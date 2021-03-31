After pressure from local landowners including a former Rice County commissioner, the Joint Ditch Commission overseeing a ditch that crosses through Rice and Steele Counties has authorized a study to analyze structural issues and identify potential solutions.
Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Eric Gulbranson said the $4,500 study will provide a comprehensive look at the roughly 60 year old ditch because it has been showing alarming signs of stress.
Former County Commissioner Jake Gillen, who owns land in the area, has raised concerns that several culverts along the ditch are too small and have been maintained poorly, which leaves them at risk of being overwhelmed by flooding.
Starting in Steele County, Joint Ditch 6 enters Rice County through Warsaw Township and bends east into Walcott Township before joining up with the Straight River. While most Rice County ditches are overseen by the Board of Commissioners, Joint Ditch 6 is unusual because it travels through more than one county. Therefore, a Joint Ditch Committee was established to oversee the maintenance of this specific ditch.
A similar process took place with Joint Ditch 6 about five years ago, when the ditch was last cleaned. During that process, issues were found with several culverts crossing the ditch, drawing Gillen's concern. He expressed frustration that over its six-decade lifespan, the ditch has only been minimally maintained and suffers from numerous structural deficiencies that are mostly on the Rice County side.
Those deficiencies have been exposed and highlighted as tractors have become larger and heavier. In addition, many culverts are historically undersized in their ability to accommodate heavy rainfall events, which have become more frequent.
In the past, the SWCD has discussed the issue but came to the conclusion that most of the particularly troublesome crossings were privately owned. Gillen insisted that several of the worst crossings were under the authority of the Joint Ditch Commission.
After complaints from Gillen and his son Brian, Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Steve Pahs and his Steele County colleague Gulbranson inspected the ditch more closely. The issues identified in that inspection were concerning enough that the commission decided to proceed with a study. The results of that study should be known within about three months, at which point the Commission could start soliciting bids to get the job done.
Gillen raised concerns that the needed repairs could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, sticking landowners with a bill that he believes could have been avoided by a more forward-thinking Joint Ditch Commission and better engineering.
“It should have been brought up after the ditch was dug that it wasn’t dug right, and the ditch digger could have gone back and done it right,” he said. “Now landowners are on the hook.”