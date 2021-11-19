A big change is coming to the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum, but only from behind the curtain.
On Friday, leadership from the museum and the Steele County Historical Society announced they two entities will be merging into one.
SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said this merger has been discussed over the past several years, but it wasn’t until the death of Harvey Ronglien in September that it seemed necessary.
Ronglien was a well-known former "state schooler," who lived at the Minnesota Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children in the 1930s. In the 1990s, Harvey and his wife, Maxine, dedicated the remainder of their years in sharing the stories of the nearly 11,000 abandoned children who attended the state school between 1886 and 1945 and were the founders of the Orphanage Museum. Maxine died in 2017.
While the joining of the two organizations won't be official until Jan. 1, 2022, members of both are already working together to discuss the vision and future of the museum. According to Hinrichsen, the decision was officially made during Thursday night's annual SCHS to announce the merger meeting to allow the community to comment and ask questions.
“I am thrilled for the merger,” Museum Director Anne Peterson said. “Maxine and Harvey (Ronglien) really led the charge on this place and knew what was important and now we will have the resources and collaboration in place to ensure the museum will be around for generations.”
Not much will change in regards to the museum except modernizing some of the exhibits. Peterson will remain the museum director, and Hinrichsen assured that it will run as it always has, but it will simply be under the umbrella and purview of the Steele County Historical Society.
“The boards met in January to discuss the merge with the Historical Society,” Henrichsen said. “We all have the common goal to preserve the collections and stories long into the future, so it would be well suited that the Historical Society take on the Orphanage Museum.”
Peterson hopes that with this merger, locals will take a renewed interest in visiting the museum.
“It’s a national attraction. A lot of our visitors come from out of town, out of state and out of country,” Peterson said. “Over 10,000 children lived here, and they each have a story worth telling.”
Throughout the state and even the country, board members and residents alike agree there are few museums quite like the one in Owatonna.
Hinrichsen described the Village of Yesteryear, History Center and now the Orphanage Museum as the “three pillars” of the Steele County Historical Society. He said the story of the building, the children and the people involved in the upkeep of the museum is an important part of the Owatonna's history. He and all members of the Historical Society are excited for this merger to be able to combine resources for a better society as a whole and to preserve the local history.
History of the state school
When the orphanage opened in 1886, it was first called the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. At the time, it was the third largest institution of its kind in the United States.
Throughout the years, the use for the school faded out and it became a school that provided education and training for mentally disabled persons until sitting vacant from 1970 to 1974, when it was purchased by the city of Owatonna and transformed to house city administrative offices.
In 1992, it became known as the State School Kids Memorial, Museum, and Cemetery Monument. Since then, various name changes occurred and memorials, memorabilia and the like have been added until it became what it is known as today.
The Steele County Historical Society is a private and non-profit organization that was founded in 1949 and remains one of the oldest county historical societies in the state. The Village of Yesteryear and History center are rife with the county's history. The Village comprises 19 historic buildings and the History Center contains an exhibit hall, gift shop and the Zamboni Genealogy, Archives and Research lab that are all open to the public. Attendees can see historic diaries, photos, books, artifacts and more at the museum that are affiliated with Steele County.