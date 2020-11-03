Two familiar faces will return to the Blooming Prairie School Board and one newcomer will join the board after winning Tuesday's election.
Incumbents Jennifer Thurnau and Jonathan Sunde have won reelection in the uncontested race. Newcomer Melissa Stoen has taken the seat vacated by Steve Ille.
As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Melissa Stoen received the most votes, 1,396, followed by Jonathan Sunde‘s 1,361, and Jennifer Thurnau’s 1,264.
Stoen describes herself as a “lifelong Awesome Blossom” and is a Blooming Prairie parent. She says she regularly volunteers at the Blooming Prairie Elementary School and is looking forward to making decisions and directing the future of Blooming Prairie Schools.
Sunde, a Blooming Prairie Schools alumni and parent to Blooming Prairie students, will continue his service on the board. Thurnau will also continue in her role in the school board. She brings three terms of experience to the table.
Stoen’s main priority is to be a voice for teachers, parents and students. Her campaign ran on transparency and communication between all parties and the public when issues arise. Stoen also feels another big challenge faced by the Blooming Prairie schools is dealing with the pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic. She feels confident that the schools will be able to make it through.
“With communication, listening and trust in the decisions made, staying up-to-date with ongoing development and policies and continuing to put the safety of our students first, I feel we can continue to move through the uncertainty of this pandemic knowing we can continue to give our students the highest quality education during the pandemic,” Stoen said.
Sunde’s main priority is to continue to ensure Blooming Prairie is a great school district. He says he plans to build on the district’s strengths and find creative ways to bring about improvements, while also ensuring students have options and opportunities after graduating from high school.
For Thurnau, the main priority would be addressing the growth at Blooming Prairie Elementary School. She believes the district and board will have to find ways to accommodate the growth while maintaining a good setting for learning. Sunde points out that enrollment is increasing and there will be a future need for more classrooms. Additionally, the increase in enrollment will create more demands for position to be filled, Thurnau adds.