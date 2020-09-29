Despite the constant talk of potential voter fraud via the mail system, the Steele County Auditor’s Office is sending out hundreds of mail-in ballots a day – sometimes more.
“I don’t think we have voter fraud here and I feel confident with the mail-in ballots,” said Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke. “If people are uncomfortable they can return their ballots to our office, which they have been.”
Since early voting began on Sept. 18, Ihrke said it has been a steady flow of people coming to the county administration building to either vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballots. On Tuesday afternoon, Ihrke said her office had more than 300 ballots that needed to be mailed out to voters in the county.
“It’s been a challenge keeping up with all that,” Ihrke said. “We have a lot of mail going out, and I know people are getting anxious and wondering where their ballots are. We don’t normally have this many requests for mail-in voting, so we just ask that everyone be patient and we will get them out as soon as we can.”
Ihrke said presidential election years always have a higher voter turnout, and she is anticipating this year to be the same, if not higher numbers based on the current rate of mail-in ballots being sent out and early voter turnout. When Election Day comes on Nov. 3, Ihrke said all Steele County precincts will be open.
“Oct. 13 is the deadline for pre-registration prior to Election Day, which will help save time at the polling place,” Ihrke said. “You can still do same-day registration, but then you’ll have to make sure you have the proper identification.”
Identification requirements for same-day registration include a valid driver’s license and a verified piece of mail – such as an electric bill – with your name and current address.
Early voting at the auditor’s office can be done now until Election Day during the regular hours of the administration building. Ihrke said they will also open up early voting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ihrke said they are doing everything they can to keep the voters and county staff safe.
“We have the social distancing markers in the hallway and we’re trying to keep the flow coming in one door and out the other,” Ihrke said. “We continue to ask people to be patient because this ballot is a little longer and we can only have so many people in the office at one time. We will get to them as soon as we can.”
Ihrke also reminds voters that applications they are currently receiving in the mail are coming from the different political parties and the Minnesota Secretary of State.
“Those are applications – not ballots, and you only need to fill one out,” Ihrke said. “You don’t need to keep sending them in, because you’re only going to get one ballot.”