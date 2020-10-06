Northfield potter Sue Pariseau has sold ceramics virtually during the pandemic, but it doesn’t offer the same sense of connection as in-person transactions.
“I miss seeing someone’s face when they pick up a piece they love,” she said. “Though I’m sure it is there, I don’t get to witness that kind of joy online.”
Pariseau and 23 other artists throughout Faribault, Northfield and Farmington will have a chance to meet with customers face to face once again Friday through Sunday, during the 2020 Studio ARTour of South Central Minnesota.
In its 16th year, the annual Studio ARTour again offers a variety of woodwork, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, paintings, glass and metalwork in 10 different studios. The tour itself is free and requires no pre-registration.
Some studios open their doors from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and all studios welcome customers 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
To ensure the health of ARTour participants, the committee asks those who stop at the studios to wear masks, use the hand sanitizer available and practice social distancing. Some of the artists will set up their studios outside to make social distancing more achievable.
Paradise Center for the Arts Operations Manager Julie Fakler, a participating artist, said plans for the ARTour typically begin in March. But with the coronavirus pandemic growing more serious around that time, the planning committee wasn’t sure what to expect in October. They didn’t release a large brochure listing all the artists and their studios this year but instead sent information to a smaller mailing list. Tourists can access a printable map and learn more about participating artists at studioARTour.com.
Fakler won’t host her portion of the tour at her usual location, her home studio, this year. Instead, she plans to bring her acrylic paintings, raku firings and relief printmaking pieces to the Paradise Center for the Arts upstairs studio. All of her pieces are animal-themed.
Like Fakler, pottery artist Dianne Lockerby will sell her functional and non-functional pottery pieces at the Paradise Center.
“COVID has kind of forced us here, but it’s nice because we’re going to showcase the art studio,” Lockerby said.
The biggest concern for Lockerby and Fakler in hosting their leg of the tour at the Paradise Center was the steps leading up to the art studio. The main doors will be locked, but those who are handicapped or have mobility issues can access the studio via elevator by calling the Paradise Center at 507-332-7372 when they arrive at the location.
Both Fakler and Lockery plan to give tutorials on how to make their art pieces during the tour. Lockerby also pointed out that Faribault artist Suzanne Klumb of Glass Garden Beads has her studio right across the street from the Paradise Center, giving participants a close walk from one location to the next.
Throughout the pandemic, Klumb said she’s sold her glass beads through social media, private groups, consignment shops and her downtown Faribault store. However, she noted the shopping community impacts the success of pop-up events.
“For brick and mortar shops, the foot traffic decline is very significant,” Klumb said. “We all just need to stay patient and positive. I think this is a great opportunity to rejoin an activity that is social and visually enjoyable.”