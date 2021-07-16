As someone with over 20 years of emergency management experience, Kristen Sailer’s professional life involves confronting some of society’s worst nightmares.
As Steele County’s new emergency and risk management director, as of June 21, Sailer brings to bear her experience responding to 15 major disaster declarations and emergencies, ranging from floods, severe storms and tornadoes to landslides, extreme temperatures and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of this experience took place in this region of the country.
Much of it is also unthinkable.
In 2007, Sailer was promoted to be the state hazard mitigation officer for the state of Minnesota, where she would be out in the field more fully than she had been in previous positions working for emergency operations. That year, southern Minnesota was hit with historic floods.
“It was extremely devastating,” Sailer said.
Rainfall fell in excess of 15 inches in some areas of region, setting a 24-hour rainfall record for the state of Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. Photographs of the August 2007 floods show roads and county highways torn in half, downtown streets submerged with water lapping at shop windows and the roofs of cars.
This was where Sailer, responding as a state employee, saw her first major disaster.
Rushford, a town of 1,700, saw its levees overtopped in the event, and businesses and homes flooded. Sailer remembers the first floors of Rushford houses within the levee filled with up to 7 feet of water.
“In Stockton, they had homes that were pushed off of their foundation,” she recalled. “The water moved their homes down 100, 200 feet in the city. They were inside their houses. They were sleeping because it happened during the middle of the night.”
Residents whose homes flooded had to evacuate and move to higher ground while they waited for the water to recede. In some cases, water had to be pumped out by first responders. After the flood, people returned to their homes to go through their belongings, saving what they could and throwing out everything that had been destroyed. Sailer worked with state and local agencies to help repair their homes where possible, rebuilding what they could.
“You can’t put yourself in their position unless you’ve actually been through it,” she said about the residents who lost everything in the flood. “There’s no way to adequately understand their situation.”
Before diving fully into emergency management, Sailer worked a number of tangentially related jobs: as a nursing assistant, first-aid and CPR instructor, and lifeguard. She was thinking of going on to become an EMT or paramedic when she saw a position open at the state of Minnesota in emergency management. She applied and was accepted.
Initially, her work involved processing claims after disaster events, talking with victims on the phone and meeting them at disaster assistance offices.
“It just appealed to me to help people and provide assistance where we could,” she said.
Sailer’s experiences personally responding to emergencies onsite, though, are of a different order when it comes to stress.
“You have to stay up for hours or days on end,” she said. “In the response phase, your brain is always in fight-or-flight mode. It’s just physiological.”
Part of this reaction involves a psychological state known as “tunnel vision,” where a person can’t process things occurring outside whatever task is directly in front of them. When other responders see a colleague appearing to fall into this mode, they are instructed to remove them from the situation to hydrate and rest.
When it comes to emergencies, not all communities react in the same way or with the same level of effectiveness, Sailer added, speaking about her experiences in areas across the region. When she worked in areas of Wisconsin that hadn’t dealt with emergencies before, for example, she witnessed all sorts of trials and tribulations that those communities had to go through before eventually developing a robust response system.
In Steele County, by contrast — a community that has been through numerous floods and tornado disasters — Sailer said she felt the programs that have been developed are already pretty great and that the community responds well to those events.
That said, she doesn’t want the residents of Steele County to get the impression that they don’t have to think about disasters. With a long list of documents and programs to plug, she aims to communicate more effectively with the community about what its priorities should be in terms of disasters — winter and summer storms and sinkholes are at the top in terms of likelihood and severity — and what they can do to help.
The American Red Cross is active in the area, she said, and always looking for disaster response volunteers, as are several other Steele County organizations. Residents can also register for emergency alerts and notifications for Steele County and the city that they live in, using an emergency notification system called Everbridge.
“I really hope that people choose to be active and participate in a group that they find interesting and helpful,” she said.
While she aims to make further strides in improving Steele County’s already-effective emergency response system, though, Sailer has no illusions about these events standing still while that happens. That’s because of climate change.
More than just describing the warming of the planet, she explained, climate change is a phenomenon that is intimately (and increasingly) connected with emergency management.
“It’s going to make disasters worse,” she said. “We’re going to have more frequent larger events and the larger events are going to be bigger. They’re going to have more rain and more wind. It’s going to cause issues with our infrastructure.”
Despite all this, Sailer insists that she is hopeful for the future, focused as she is on helping communities within Steele County with emergency planning and response. Since starting her new position, she has met with elected officials and worked to bring beneficial training to first responders. She hopes to meet with fire departments and law enforcement as well to look at future training and exercises within the next year.
“I’m excited to be here,” she said.