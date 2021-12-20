Owatonna fifth grade students are heading to Mars … sort of.
Owatonna School District STEAM Education Coordinator, Dr. Tom Meagher was approached by one of the fifth grade teachers at Lincoln Elementary about introducing a new STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — curriculum courtesy of STARBASE Minnesota.
Meagher was apprehensive at first and wanted to dig a little deeper into the program to ensure that it was compliant with the newly updated science standards for middle schools in Minnesota, especially because the kids were being offered it for free.. The science standards were reviewed in 2018-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Education, and a final draft was approved in 2019 with the plan of the changes in standards for K-12 education being fully implemented by the 2024-25 school year.
When Meagher confirmed that the curriculum for the unit was compliant with current standards, he was fully on board with helping introduce the “Destination Mars” unit and kits to all fifth grade students in the Owatonna school district.
“I contacted STARBASE and told them that we have four elementary schools in the district and wanted to make sure that all of our fifth grade students could get involved in this,” Meagher said. “They said they’d love to supply all the schools.”
Most of the schools STARBASE works with are located in the metro area, but there is a desire to make an impact on youth throughout the whole state of Minnesota. Kim Van Wie, executive director of STARBASE Minnesota, said that the STEM kit curriculum and website were developed by STARBASE Minnesota and funded by the state legislator through the Minnesota Department of Education. The organization has been around since 1993 and has impacted more that 67,000 students and youth in Minnesota.
Meagher said the kits should arrive some time in January, and STARBASE Minnesota provides the initial professional training for the teachers on how to teach the material to the students. He said following the provided training, he will be an “on-site” support for the teachers and teams should they need additional support.
“The cool thing is the materials are designed to allow students to think outside of the box a little bit … it's not like classic science,” Meagher said. “They get to explore what being a space scientist or space engineer or geologist would be like as NASA explores Mars or other planets.”
The kits are full of materials for experiments, including plastic cups, instant snow, different colors of magic sand, a deck of Mars-based and career cards, tape, markers, a magnifying glass, fingerprinting ink strip and more. Each fifth grade student in Owatonna will receive their own kit. Along with the physical element, there are also many online activities and resources for the teacher and students to utilize to create a fully immersive experience for critical thinking, problem solving and getting creative.
“The kids will get to role play as a scientist, engineer or mathematician and problem solve how to get ships to Mars and make sure they have the correct energy to travel there and back … or figure out how to set up a station on Mars and make it livable for people,” Meagher said. “It is a combination of real life problems and role playing to teach kids STEM and get them thinking about the future and exposing them to possible career options that are provided through NASA, or SpaceX or other organizations like that.”
Meagher said he is hopeful that the teachers and materials will be ready for introducing the new STEM unit for the third quarter of the school year this year. He said the entire unit takes about a month to teach to the students depending on if teachers make any modifications to the guide provided in the teacher’s kit.