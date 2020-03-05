NORTHFIELD — A Blooming Prairie man wanted for a murder last month in Las Vegas was taken into custody Wednesday night after a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at an Interstate 35 truck stop.
The man, Mark Allen Doocy, 60, was reportedly inside an SUV parked at the Flying J Truck Stop at the I-35/Hwy. 19 interchange. Both Doocy and the SUV are connected to a Feb. 28 homicide, according to a release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn. Several deputies and officers, called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to assist in apprehending Doocy, were unable to get him to respond.
Members of the area's tactical team later used a chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics in an attempt to get Doocy to respond and exit the SUV, but he continued to be non-compliant, said Dunn. Just before midnight, officers entered the SUV and extracted Doocy, arrested him and turned him over to Cannon Falls ambulance personnel for treatment and transport to Northfield Hospital.
He was later transferred to a Twin Cities hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Rice County deputies have the suspect in custody at the hospital. He's expected to be released from the hospital and transported to the Rice County Jail Thursday to be held on the Nevada homicide/murder with a deadly weapon warrant pending an extradition hearing.
The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Lonsdale, Faribault, Northfield and Lakeville Police departments, Minnesota State Patrol, South Metro SWAT team, which includes officers from Dakota and Rice County agencies, and Cannon Falls Ambulance.
Rice County deputies continue to assist Nevada officers in the investigation.