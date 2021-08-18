There is something “neat” is going on in the east arena of the Four Seasons Centre.
Between the giggling children being amazed and the older fairgoers taking a trip down memory lane, there is something for everyone at Gadgets and Neat Stuff by Pristine System, Inc., a new vendor at the Steele County Free Fair.
Jeff Thornberry, company owner, said it was an old friend who finally got him to Owatonna.
“I still had Jim Gleason’s card on my desk,” Thornberry said of the late fair manager who died in 2019. “I decided I was finally ready, so I called up and asked for him.”
Thornberry said that the current fair manager, Scott Kozelka, told Thornberry of Gleason’s death. The conversation didn’t stop there, however, as Kozelka had also been inviting Thornberry to grace Minnesota’s largest free fair for a number of years.
“I had a lot of great conversations with both those men,” Thornberry said. “That’s why I’m here.”
While his booth that sells small and interesting tools is debuting at the Steele County Free Fair this week, it is far from its first time in Minnesota. Thornberry has been making the trip up from his hometown of St. George, Utah, to the Minnesota State Fair for the past six years. It has been one of several staples of his fair circuit that he has been running for 27 years, being among 12 million people between the eight different shows and fairs.
Thornberry is thoroughly enjoying the response Steele County has had to his booth.
“It has really been fantastic,” Thornberry said on Wednesday morning, the second day of the fair. “The public seems to love our stuff and everyone is having a lot of fun. We love giving them the chance to see things they’ve never seen before, or perhaps things they haven’t seen in a long time or done so well.”
When asked what his favorite gadget or “neat thing” is, he laughed and said there are “just so many favorites.” He is particularly proud of the old-fashioned shaving tools he carries, but also can’t help but love the hilariously large tweezers.
“We have a lot of fun with the kids with these,” Thornberry said as he mimicked trying to tweeze his eyebrows or pick something up from a distance. In reality, the tweezers are often used for getting in hard to reach places or dealing with dangerous animals.
The kids who come to his booth are a definite highlight of the fair life, said Thornberry, adding that the relationships created during a short interaction make all the long — and often hot — days all worth it.
“I know that they often don’t have much money to spend or that they likely won’t buy anything, but we are OK with that,” said Thornberry. “I know the parents and grandparents love that we still give them attention and we love it too. When it comes down to it, this booth is entertainment.”
Thornberry’s booth offers more than 300 different tools, ranging from beauty products to kitchen gadgets. In an effort to continually entertain people, Thornberry replaces roughly 20% of his inventory every year.
“We want to help address challenges in our customers' lives, but we also want to make sure everyone is having a good time,” he said. “This booth allows us to connect with everyone: men, women, all generations. Whether it’s the kids who have never seen anything like this or the seniors who are able to feel nostalgic, this is why we come to the fair.”