A suspect has been arrested in relation to the stabbing that took place early Tuesday morning, according to police.
In the early hours of the morning, police were called to 1120 E School St. for a report of a stabbing following a domestic dispute. According to police, a 42-year-old man had suffered stabs wounds to the chest and was airlifted to Rochester with life threatening injuries.
At approximately 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Waseca police conducted a traffic stop under the direction of the Owatonna Police Department. A 34-year-old Waseca woman who had been identified as a suspect in the stabbing incident was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center.
The police are still asking that any members of the public who may have information about this incident to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.
Captain Eric Rethemeier said there is no current threat to public safety.
Assisting at the scene were the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, South Central Drug Investigation Unit, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and North Memorial Air Care.
This remains an ongoing investigation.