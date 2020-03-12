OWATONNA — Folk rock and Americana group Romantica is set to return to the Steele County History Center this Saturday evening for what has become a bit of a tradition this time of year, according to the historical society’s volunteer and tours manager, MaryAnne Higgins.
With a musical style described on the band’s website as Irish-Americana, it’s fitting that the ensemble typically visits around St. Patrick’s Day, and Higgins said their genre of music tends to be a popular one in Owatonna — drawing a crowd in past years.
“They mix all different kinds of music, and it seems to be something that people enjoy listening to,” she noted.
Frontman Ben Kyle hails from Belfast and, according to his website, combines traditional Irish folk music with a Roots sound that he found when immigrating to Minnesota in his teens. The five-man group now continues to be based out of the Twin Cities, with Kyle also making the rounds as a solo artist. For the singer-songwriter, being able to return to the Steele County History Center last year after a two-year battle with Lyme disease held special meaning.
“When I did begin to get my health back, and the ideas were coming up again, it was very beautiful,” he told the People’s Press in 2019. “[It was] like a child seeing something magical for the first time.”
He added that, despite the impact that Lyme seemed to have on his memory, he could still recall the folk numbers that he grew up with and there were a few traditional Irish songs to be heard at last year’s Owatonna show — which he noted came back to him like muscle memory.
This time around, there will also likely be songs from the group’s most recent album, “Outlaws,” which debuted in June 2018 and features covers of the Beatles and Leonard Cohen in addition to a number of original tracks.
Prior to coming down to Owatonna, the group performed a handful of times in the Twin Cities last summer and fall and even did a brief European jaunt last spring — playing in Spain and in Kyle’s hometown of Belfast.
When it comes to having them back in town each winter, Higgins said it makes sense given the interest that’s been shown previously in the community. This weekend’s concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Steele County History Center — located at 1700 Austin Road in Owatonna. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for historical society members and $20 for nonmembers. They can be purchased at the history center or Kottke Jewelers. The event is being sponsored by TPS Insurance and R&K Electric.