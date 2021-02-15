An Eden Prairie man was been charged in Steele County court after he allegedly stalked a victim, following them throughout Owatonna in his vehicle.
Jacob Lavar Wheeler, 31, was charged Thursday with one count of felony-level stalking as well as a misdemeanor count for violating an order for protection.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department received a report on Tuesday morning of an in-progress violation to an order for protection. The victim met an officer outside the Law Enforcement Center stating Wheeler had been repeatedly calling them on a restricted or unknown number. When the victim answered one of the calls they said it was Wheeler.
While the victim was driving in Owatonna they noticed Wheeler following them in his vehicle, according to the report. The victim told the officer Wheeler said they found the victim so they could talk since they weren’t answering his calls. At one point, Wheeler allegedly got out of his vehicle and attempted to approach the victim.
The victim said they were so afraid of Wheeler that they recently quit their job and relocated to a new city, according to court documents.
An order of protection was served to Wheeler in November following four reported acts of domestic abuse committed by Wheeler against the victim. An emended order for protection was issued in Hennepin County in December that prohibited Wheeler from committing acts that cause fear or harm to the victim and prohibited in-person contact.
According to court records, Wheeler had three other violations to the order for protection prior to the incident in Owatonna. The incidents occurred on Dec. 2 and Dec. 20 in Golden Valley and on Jan. 10 in Waseca.
At the time of Wheeler’s arrest in this case, he was also the subject of a Beltrami County arrest warrant after he failed to appear for court on Jan. 21. In that case, Wheeler is charged with fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, DWI and two firearm-related charges. Two firearms were seized from Wheeler in the Beltrami County case, according to records.
Wheeler is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center, where bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.