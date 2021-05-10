The new Owatonna High School has many people looking toward the future of education, but local historians are taking some time to reflect on area schools of the past.
A new exhibit at Steele County History Center displays historical information and items from the county’s parochial schools history. Five parochial schools are represented in the new exhibit, which presents historical clothing, books, photography and more.
The exhibit is split into five parts with a section for each of the schools: Saint John’s Day School, Saint Mary’s and Marian, Saint Isidore’s, Owatonna Christian School, and El Shaddai and Eagle Academy. Individual sections include the school’s philosophies and visions, according to MaryAnne Higgins, the volunteer, tours and event coordinator at the Steele County Historical Society.
Each area of the display shares testimonials from local graduates through the years, allowing visitors to make connections to their old classmates. It’s an opportunity for residents to learn about the history of the schools their ancestors and families members attended.
“Most people want to know (local history), they want to know why things are where they are, and who may have had a hand in that,” Higgins said. “There is a surge right now, with all the different DNA tests that are available to people and the idea of genealogy and being able to do your family research. It is important, it gives you and your children knowledge of their ancestors.”
The exhibit will likely continue at the History Center until sometime in December or early January, Higgins said. Thus there is plenty of time to visit and immerse in the stories of past residents.
The majority of the parochial schools have since been closed, while others are still in operation, having evolved with the times. Parochial schools, unlike independent school districts, are not regulated by the government when hiring teachers, according to the exhibit. However, most parochial schools required teacher certification as parents were interested in their children attending a school that's recognized by universities and colleges.
Similar to the Parochial Schools display, another exhibit, Country Schools: The Beating Hearts of Rural Community, explores rural schools’ history. Historically, these one-room schools required teachers to teach a classroom of 6- to 18-year-old students together in one room.
“The schools were located on area farms,” Higgins said. “Farmers would say, ‘Gee, my children need a school, let's build a school here,’ and then the neighboring farms could all go to that school. At one time in Steele County, we had either 98 or 99 country schools.”