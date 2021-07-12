Following a sewer break earlier this year, a trail connection along Rose Street is in need of repair.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting on July 6, city Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma recommended to the council that the city enter into a contract with ISG to explore options for the trail that was damaged near The Blast. Tuma said the concept plan will include cost estimates for design and construction.
“I see this as a great opportunity to look at this as a way to improve our access into downtown and into the area off the trail,” Tuma said. “It is a challenging area because it is a small footprint and has challenging slopes.”
Tuma said that by reconfiguring the trail they will be able to meet ADA standards, improve safety and improve the pedestrian flow and bicycle traffic. Because of the tight footprint and challenging topographic slopes, however, Tuma said getting design options from ISG will ensure they are making the most out of the limited space.
“Not only will they give us good designs but a cost estimate, too,” Tuma said, adding that ISG has agreed to provide three potential designs for the trail connection.
The cost of the concept plan is $5,700. Tuma said that because the break was unforeseen, the repair was not included in the 2021 budget. Therefore, the funds will come from the park maintenance operating budget.
Include in the services from ISG, the consideration will include Minnesota Department of Transportation Trail and federal Americas with Disabilities Act guidelines, impacts to the existing plaza, impacts to the existing infrastructure, and opportunities for expanded use of the plaza and green space. The concept plan will also include a detailed grading and alignment plan to ensure the proposed options meet trail and ADA guidelines, plan overview and highlights, pros and cons, and opinion of probable cost to construct.
Tuma said the damage to the trail did not have any impact on the bridge nearby. According to Tuma, when the sewer break occurred it created a cavern under the street the eventually led to the exterior damage to the street, curb and trail. Tuma told councilors that the public works staff said the empty space beneath the road was big enough to fit a truck in.