A groundbreaking celebration took place last week in Owatonna with local business leaders lending their support and standing alongside the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity family that will be hands-on during the building process.
The ceremony took place at 720 Linn Ave. in Owatonna. The home being built at this site will benefit a single father from Owatonna and his three children once it is completed. Each applicant for a Two Rivers home is required to put in 200 hours of sweat equity and also complete financial planning and education to prepare for homeownership.
Daikin Applied and Climate by Design International, both manufacturing businesses located in Owatonna's industrial park, are donating a collective total of $100,000 for the building project on Linn Avenue. Excavation on the home is scheduled to begin this week and be completed by the end of the year.
A second home on Mosher Avenue, next door to the Linn Avenue home, will be constructed at the same time. The Mosher Avenue home is sponsored by Thrivent Financial, donating $95,000, and will benefit a family from Oronoco.
The two homes are being built on land originally donated by the Kottke family of Owatonna last year. Because of the size and shape of the original plot, the city of Owatonna approved splitting the lot into two sites to allow for two homes to be built instead of the original one.
“You don’t have to spend much time in Owatonna before you realize that this is a very special community where people truly care for one another,” said Kevin Worden, president of Two Rivers, following the decision to split the land in November. “Because of this, we’re thrilled to share that two families will have an affordable, safe and healthy place to live through the construction of two new homes in 2021.”
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity serves Dodge, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha and Waseca counties. The nonprofit builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter for local families.
Since 1993, 23 homes have been built in the Steele-Waseca area. The last Habitat home built in Owatonna was constructed in 2017.
A digital sign up calendar for volunteers who are interested in helping build the two new homes is available at TwoRiversHabitat.org.