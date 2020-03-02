OWATONNA – On Monday, the Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, or BCA, released the 2019 Permit to Carry Report, an annual report summarizing data submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding applications made for handgun carry permits as well as data about permit holders.
According to the data collected, Steele County was among the average number of permit to carry applications for the region, coming in at 344 applications submitted in 2019. Of those applications, 338 five-year permits were issued and only four were denied. The remaining applications are still pending. Le Sueur County had similar numbers to Steele, with 343 permits issued out of the 359 applications and only three being denied. Mower County also hovered around the average, with 395 permits issued out of 415 applications and only two being denied.
The county with the highest amount of submitted applications in the region was Rice County, which saw 623 permit to carry applications in 2019. Of the applications, 604 of them were issued five-year permits and five were denied. Goodhue County was a close second to Rice, with 588 permits issued out of 620 applications. Only three were denied.
Freeborn County had the most permits denied in 2019 for the region, with seven of the 501 applications being denied and 485 five-year permits issued.
The regional counties with the smallest number of permits issued were Dodge, Nicollet and Waseca, data showing 232 out of 244, 199 out of 217, and 209 out of 216, respectively.
The top five counties for permits issued in the state in 2019 were St. Louis with 2,824, Ramsey with 3,036, Dakota with 3,210, Anoka with 3,672, and Hennepin with 6,124. While the numbers are a stark difference compared to southeast Minnesota, Steele County actually had a higher percentage of the population — .91% — that were issued permits compared to Hennepin County — .48%.
Also highlighted in the Permit to Carry Report were crimes committed by permit holders. In 2019, Minnesota sheriff reported that individuals with permits committed 1,891 crimes. Nearly 58% were DWI’s or other traffic offenses. Total number of permit holders who were convicted of an assault related to a firearm in 2019 was 77 and 47 permit holders were convicted of violent domestic assault. There were 95 permit holders who were convicted of a weapon law violation in 2019, which could include, but is not limited to, carry in a courthouse or school, carry under the influence, negligent storage of firearm, reckless handling, and reckless discharge.
Of the four applications that were denied in Steele County in 2019, only one denial had data collected and reflected in report. For that denial, it was reported that the person who submitted the application was deemed “mentally ill and dangerous to the public.” The person did not appeal the decision.
As of today, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 301,268. A total of 2,107 people in Steele County have a current valid permit to carry.