After a full day of protests in multiple locations throughout Owatonna, members of the local law enforcement took a knee with the demonstrators outside the Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street in response to the death of George Floyd.
Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller said that law enforcement is dedicated to protecting the right of a peaceful protest, and that he was proud of the way everyone involved conducted themselves during the day.
"These are good kids," Hiller said. "And we're going to be here for them."
The protests largely took place along Hoffman Drive near downtown Owatonna, in Jaycee Park, and around the Law Enforcement Center. The protest along Hoffman Drive swelled to more than 200 participants around the noon hour, holding signs and soliciting honks of approval from the community while calling for justice for Floyd. Floyd died Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis. Former officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department has since been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter in relation to Floyd's death.
The is an ongoing story and will be updated.