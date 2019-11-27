STEELE COUNTY — Assessment officials with the county have an important task: to keep the jurisdiction’s tax rolls fair and equitable. In order to do so, the assessors must stay on top of any property changes that occur such as a new construction, improvements, updates, and demolitions.
“The big changes mostly occur in rural areas where permitting isn’t as critical or strict,” said Bill Effertz, the Steele County assessor and land use and records director. “We get out to properties once every five years and things can happen without us knowing if there wasn’t a permit issued.”
Effertz explained that keeping up-to-date on any new developments or demolitions within the county is vital because of assuring that everyone is being taxed fairly and justly. He stated that he believes there is already a good system in place when it comes to building permits, which provides guidance to determine integrity of structures which keeps the public safe, but that some things can slip through the cracks that they are unaware of.
“We want to be able to look everyone in the eye and say that we’re treating everyone fairly,” he added. “People don’t want to tell on somebody if they see that they have a structure they’re not being taxed on, but will feel it’s unjust if they’re paying for something similar themselves.”
To assist in this endeavor, Steele County has contracted with Pictometry International to provide aerial imagery of the entire county. This acquisition was a collaborative effort with the City of Owatonna, Owatonna Public Utilities, and the City of Medford. The images collected by the software provide officials with a bird’s-eye view of all the property in the county. The images are then integrated with the county’s parcel maps through geographic information systems.
Because of the ever-changing real property landscape, these flights occur every three years with the most recent flight having taken place this year.
Accord to Effertz, technology has advanced to allow Pictometry technicians to outline building footprints for each property in the county. From the Pictometry imagery, officials can determine where new constructions, updates, improvements, and demolitions have occurred. The imagery also allows them the opportunity to compare the changes in the recent imagery to the images gathered in the previous 2016 flight. The change detection, known as “ChangeFinder,” shows county officials the structural changes, helping them reduce field visits and review changes right from the desktop.
“The software itself is pretty amazing. We probably have only been through 20% of the data so far, but we did find a couple of items that we were unaware of and have notified the property owners,” Effertz said, stating that when the see a new or removed structure or addition in ChangeFinder that they first check to see if there is an accompanying permit issued. “If there is not permit on record than we forward it on to Planning and Zoning for an additional inspection.”
Effertz said that there has been a few false positives picked up by ChangeFinder, though those were largely around Beaver Lake because of docks or boatlifts being moved. Some of the notifications the assessor’s office will receive from ChangeFinder will simply indicate that there has been a change, but that the software cannot determine precisely what that change may be..
Overall, the change detection software identifies structures with probable changes that might otherwise go undetected. By comparing the older pre-existing outlines to the newer Pictometry imagery source, potential changes are identified and categorized for further review. Using newer Pictometry imagery, pre-existing building outlines are updated to conform to the visible edges of the corresponding structure’s roof.
A major function of the Land Records Departments, according to Effertz, is to maintain property information and infrastructure integrity. Managing right-of-way encroachments and staying on top of constant change from building construction, demolitions, and permits can be time-consuming and resource intensive, which is precisely where Pictometry comes into play as an investment.
“From the few items we were able to find, I’m feeling good about the investment,” Effertz said. “This software allows us to equalize assessments when someone may be escaping taxation. It also allows us to make sure we have accurate information when we evaluate property and that we aren’t taxing things that may no longer be there due to demolishing. A lot of times people just don’t know to notify us.”
In addition, Effertz said the job of assessing the agricultural and rural properties is challenging. The Pictometry Intelligent Images and ChangeFinder technology will allow officials to better manage the workload and improve land use accuracy all while reducing time spent in the field.
If landowners have questions on whether they should have obtained a permit for their construction projects, contact the Steele County Building Inspection office at (507)444-7475.