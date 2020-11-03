While hospitals in the region remain below capacity, officials worry that as winter nears and the number of novel coronavirus cases and other illnesses continues to march upward that that the number of patients needing care could quickly outpace available beds.
During Thursday’s Northfield Hospital and Clinics Hospital Board meeting, hospitalist Tom Holt said the hospital has “been fine with capacity”; but added that he wouldn’t be surprised if NH+C had to temporarily stop admitting patients, noting that possibility nearly became reality Wednesday night. The Emergency Department has sometimes been full, and Holt said there is a possibility of consistently high admission levels over the next few weeks due to seasonal conditions and the continuing pandemic.
The number of patients NH+C sees varies daily. But there are other factors that play into the hospital's ability to admit new patients, including staffing levels, equipment and the level of care needed. As of Thursday, NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann said the hospital typically had been seeing between zero and three COVID-19 patients at a time. COVID-19 patients are treated separately from other non-respiratory patients.
Holt noted hospitalization numbers are rising across the state, and the hospital system is having a difficult time transferring patients to other places.
“It’s going to be one day at a time,” he said.
As of Tuesday, 157,096 Minnesota residents have tested positive for COVID, 2,499 coronavirus-related deaths had been reported. In Rice County, 1,823 cases have been reported during the pandemic along with 12 deaths. In Steele County, 874 positive COVID-19 tests and four deaths have been reported. As of Thursday, Rice County's COVID-19 test positivity rate was at 3.6%, lower than the state's average. In Steele County, the positivity rate is at 4.5%.
David Albrecht, president of District One and Owatonna hospitals, said hospitalizations have “been picking up somewhat from earlier this summer, even during the early onset of COVID-19.” To him, that corresponds with the increasing statewide spread of the virus.
Still, Albrecht said the current issue isn’t the capacity of the buildings but instead relates to staffing. As of late last week, at least a couple District One employees in Faribault have needed to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to the virus in mainly off-campus settings. In Owatonna, that number is approximately 10.
Those temporary absences can leave a large hole in smaller units that sometimes rely on one employee at a time. For now, the hospital system is asking employees to backfill positions. In the event of insufficient staffing, the hospital could transfer patients to another facility.
“You can only do it for so long,” Albrecht noted of backfilling positions.
NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl also said the patient influx is happening throughout the state, adding higher hospitalization numbers are typical this time of year. He said NH+C benefits from its relationships with other regional medical centers, and he anticipates the influx will likely be a challenge for the next 60 to 90 days.
To Underdahl, though COVID-19 cases are manageable, trends are moving in the wrong direction. He is also concerned about staffing levels an increase in community spread of the virus mean more people must quarantine for 14 days. As of late last week, 221 positive COVID-19 tests and 5,724 negative results had been reported at NH+C — a 3.72% positivity rate. However, that number has increased slightly over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, the positivity rate was well below 3%.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,074 ICU beds were in use earlier this week across the state. The capacity is listed at 1,521. However, more than 400 extra beds could be in place within 72 hours if capacity limits are hit.
To Underdahl, the Minnesota Department of Health’s decision to stop reporting the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was not “malevolent as much as bureaucratic,” adding those numbers were good data points. He noted the state is trying to grasp how many ICU beds are available on a daily basis. Typically, COVID-19 patients have occupied 15% to 20% of ICU beds, but that number has reportedly gone up recently.
'It's scaring people'
NH+C Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jeff Meland said the hospital system used to rely on transferring COVID-19 patients to a Minneapolis health care provider. Now, that organization isn’t immediately committing to be able to do so.
However, NH+C administrators say the hospital is in a better position to combat the virus than it was at the start of the pandemic due to the introduction of better personal protective equipment and a greater understanding of the disease.
District One and Owatonna hospital administrators are trying to increase the turnaround time on COVID-19 tests to allow employees to be cleared as soon as possible.
As winter draws near, Albrecht said he doesn’t know if the pandemic will worsen but is aware that other illnesses often appear as the weather becomes colder, including influenza and the norovirus.
Meland, who praised NH+C nurses for their work, said having to hold patients who can’t be transferred to other places for longer is making them nervous.
“It’s scaring people that typically aren’t upset by this kind of thing,” he said.
To ensure sufficient hospital capacity, Spethmann advised taking COVID-19 precautions by wearing a mask over mouths and noses, keeping 6 feet of distance or more from others who don't live in the same household, regularly washing hands, and staying home when sick. She advised anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or having been exposed to a confirmed case to call their health care provider and discuss their symptoms to determine whether to be seen.