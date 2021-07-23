Julia Dallenbach always knew she wanted to go into healthcare.
An incoming sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dallenbach, who grew up in Owatonna, originally enrolled into the university’s physical therapy program before switching to nursing, a decision she made after experiences she’d had with nurses while recovering from two major surgeries — a spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis going into her senior year of high school, and jaw surgery the summer after that.
“(The nurses) are the people who really make it easier to get through the nights, the ones who talk to you, encourage you,” Dallenbach said. “I remember when I was learning how to walk for the first time again with my new spine … They were cheering me on, going up the stairs for the first time.”
Early this month, Dallenbach received a phone call about the AAUW Owatonna Dorothy Meyering scholarship, which awards $1,200 to a female Steele County resident attending an accredited college or university. She had applied for the scholarship months earlier, in March, along with any other scholarships she could find for which she was eligible. She had no expectation at the time that she might get it.
At the time, Dallenbach was in the car with the friend of hers who had originally alerted her to the scholarship.
“That’s when they told me,” Dallenbach said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got it!’”
The scholarship, she said, is a significant help in her pursuit to continue her education. Any financial aid is instrumental for her, especially since she plans to go on to graduate school.
“I’m so honored,” she said. “I really hope that I represent the scholarship well.”
Dallenbach is just one of three scholarship winners this year, along with Hannah Gebur, who is working toward a degree in chemical engineering at Iowa State University, and Kelsie Simon, who is enrolled at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Like Dallenbach, Simon grew up in Owatonna and is pursuing a degree in nursing. Unlike Dallenbach, Simon’s wish to become a nurse comes not from her experiences dealing with them as a patient, but from her relationship with her aunt, who is a nurse and served as Simon’s role model growing up.
“Ever since I was little, she would tell me how I would make an amazing nurse, since I have a kind heart,” Simon said. “Growing up, I realized how much I liked anatomy and science. So I decided to go for nursing as my major and my first year of college was amazing!”
Looking for scholarships, though, was a challenge, since all of the Mankato scholarships for aspiring nurses are for students already in the nursing program, which takes about two years of classes at Mankato for students to get into.
“I wasn’t expecting to get the (Dorothy Meyering) scholarship knowing how there were many amazing girls that applied from Owatonna,” Simon said.
When she got the call, Simon and her parents were elated. It was Simon’s first scholarship.
“I was in shock,” she said.
For Simon, the money provides extra motivation toward getting what she wants, which is to help her home community or any other communities that are always in need of nurses.
The Dorothy Meyering scholarship is just part of the mission of the Owatonna branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) to support women who are succeeding in the world.
“If you get a better education, you’re likely to get more opportunities than if you don’t, and a lot of times, money is the barrier,” said Linda Hoffman, co-president of AAUW Owatonna. “It’s nice when we can lend a helping hand. Education, as you know, is just ridiculously expensive these days.”
The organization pays for scholarships via fundraising at the Taste of Steele County, an event on the third Thursday of every September in which about a dozen local vendors bring samples of their food, and visitors who pay $10 for tickets can try them. The money goes toward AAUW Owatonna’s scholarship, to advance its mission of advancing gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
“They volunteer their time and their wares and it’s just a wonderful thing,” Hoffman said about the annual event. “Taking staff and food and bringing it somewhere and handing it out for free — that’s a pretty significant donation in-kind in my view.”
For Hannah Gebur, the scholarship’s third winner, the $1,200 award helps take her mind off of financial concerns a little bit, so that she can focus on the opportunities her education can afford her. An incoming senior working toward a chemical engineering degree at Iowa State University, she believes this would have been much more difficult had she needed to work a second job to stay afloat.
“It’s a huge blessing,” she said about the award.
Growing up, Gebur always loved math and science, and in college she discovered that chemical engineering could allow her to pair her aptitude for those subjects with her passion for environmental work, which is an application of her major. It can be used, she explained, to reduce air pollution, make machine processes more eco-friendly, and so on.
This summer, she’s working as a production engineering intern at the Dow Chemical Co. in New Orleans.
“Growing up, I didn’t see many women in STEM, just because in the Owatonna community the jobs for women in STEM weren’t very prevalent,” Gebur said. “So I think it’s really cool they have this scholarship available to support women who are going into the field.”