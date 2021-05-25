Summer is a time for fun, and for many children and teens, part of that fun involves reading.
According to the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, which surveyed 6- to 17-year-olds from 2010 to 2018, nearly 60% of children say they love or like reading books for fun a lot, and 52% consider it extremely or very important.
Libraries are the obvious places for children to get their fill of books to consume over the summer, and many in the area plan to offer programs in whatever format is most accessible.
Librarians, including those in Rice and Steele counties, begin planning for summer reading programs a few months in advance. But being unable to predict the state of COVID-19 during the summer, deciding on the appropriate format presented a challenge. In the case of Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault, Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf prepared for online programming exclusively. That means the summer reading program, performances and weekly storytimes will be held virtually.
“… That was hard to make plans when we were still in the thick of it and [COVID-19] numbers were high,” Buendorf said. “I just made the decision across the board to do another virtual summer because safety comes first.”
The sign-up for the summer reading program kicks off Friday, June 4. Like last year, families can sign up for the program online at bit.ly/buckhamsummerreading with a Google form that day or any day of the summer.
From birth to rising high school seniors, children and teens can participate by filling out 30 squares on an activity log to earn prizes. That involved tracking the minutes they read, number of pages or number of books. Activity squares also encourage participants to do activities or random acts of kindness, or they can choose to use every square as a reading goal. Upon completing the log, participants can choose four books to keep and have their name printed in the Faribault Daily News at the end of the summer.
In terms of entertainment, Buckham Memorial Library has performances scheduled at 10:30 a.m. every Friday in June and July. Some of the scheduled performers will share pre-recorded videos while others will air their performances via Zoom. As a special treat, families that tune in can visit with the performers online during Zoom “after party” sessions.
Story time will begin again this summer with 5-minute bedtime stories at 7 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 8. Regular story time resumes 10 a.m. June 9 and continues each Wednesday throughout the summer. Buendorf shares videos of herself reading books on the Buckham Memorial Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Since Buendorf couldn’t visit schools this year to promote the summer reading program, she instead recorded a YouTube promo video to explain the reading challenge and share details about each performer. That includes Tuey Wilson, comic stunt juggler (June 4), Dazzling Dave, national yo-yo master (June 11), Siama’s Congo music (June 18) and more.
Owatonna Public Library
The Owatonna Public Library also had to finalize summer reading plans months before knowing what type of capacity limits and restrictions would be in effect during the summer.
For that reason, four big programs for Owatonna and Blooming Prairie will be held via Facebook in the months ahead, including Zoo Man June 7, the National Eagle Center June 23, Bazillions July 7 and Mystifying Magic with Greg Skillestad July 21. All of these events will air at 10 a.m. on the Owatonna Public Library Children's Services Facebook page with the exception of Zoom Man, which is 9:30 a.m. on the same page.
Some events in Owatonna will take place in person, such as story walks and pop-up story times. The story walk in Owatonna is planned for June 16, time and location are not yet determined. Story times will start out virtualyl, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays via the Owatonna Public Library Children's Service Facebook page, but they may shift to an in-person model at local parks later in the summer.
Geared toward children in sixth grade and younger, the Owatonna “Tails and Tales” summer reading program invites participants to read at least 20 minutes per day for 10 days each month. Children may then earn a book to pick up at the end of the summer, at the library’s book fair held in late August. Each child can earn a maximum of three books by completing a reading log or tracking virtually at owatonna.beanstack.org.
Owatonna Public Library Director Mark Blando said the facility will suspend occupancy restrictions and time restrictions as of June 1, but anyone 11 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve been doing things differently for so long that it feels weird to return to normal, but we’re ready for that sense of normalcy, and hopefully by fall we can be completely back to our normal hours,” Blando said.
Northfield Public Library
Beginning June 7, patrons of the Northfield Public Library can sign up for the summer reading challenge either in person or online.
Youth Services Librarian Emily Lloyd said children can complete up to 20 challenges by filling out a document available at guides.mynpl.org/summer/challenge or pick up a paper copy at the library. After finishing five challenges, about two thirds of them related to reading and the other being activities, children can complete an “I Finished Five” form online or in person. These readers can then enter their names into a weekly drawing, and the first time they complete five challenges, they may enter their name in the “Box of Awesome” grand prize.
Children may also be selected as Reader of the Week and receive a yard sign or poster showcasing their achievement. These readers will have their pictures taken, share their favorite books, and be featured on the library’s and the mayor’s social media pages.
Apart from the summer reading challenge, Northfield Public Library will present its annual outdoor series called Books & Stars at 6 p.m. each Wednesday in June and July at Central Park or Way Park. Performers include Salsa de Sol, Brodini’s Comedy Magic Show, Everett Smithson Band and others. Families may arrive at 5:30 p.m. to check out the bookmobile, start library cards, or participate in story time on the lawn.
Northfield Public Library also offers two weekly family story times outdoors at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Central Park and 10 a.m. Thursdays at Way Park. These events are geared toward 2- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers.