Music has always had a special home in Steele County, and lately has served as inspiration for an upcoming presentation and exhibit at the Steele County History Center.
The Steele County Historical Society will host Wenger Corporation's CEO Chris Simpson for a presentation on the history of the corporation and it's long-lasting impact both locally and nationally in the music world.
The company began in the basement of an Owatonna home more than 75 years ago, and has grown into an industry leader, producing innovative products for music education, the performing arts and athletics.
When local high school band director Harry Wenger saw a need to provide quality equipment and innovations to assist music educators and students, he went to work in 1946. One of the first products he created out of his basement workshop was a sousaphone chair, which helped to support the weight of the heavy instrument. This quickly gained the attention of other band directors, and orders quickly began coming in and his product line continued to grow from there.
According to a press release from the SCHS, this program is to be held in conjunction with the "Steele County Makes Music" exhibit that will shed light on the rich musical history the county has offered over the years.
The Wenger presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, with the exhibit set to open the following week on Feb. 17.
SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said an exhibit like this has been in the works for several years, and the main impetus has been to combine history, community and music.
"With the Wenger Corporation celebrating their 75th anniversary last year, it made sense to add this presentation with the CEO of Wenger," Hinrichsen said. "We felt it was a good thing for us and the community."
Some of the items that will be featured in the exhibit will be available to view following the presentation.
Musical and staging equipment from Wenger will be a big part of the exhibit, according to Hinrichsen. One item he is particularly excited for is the grand piano that generally sits in the Dunnell House and was recently completely refurbished.
"The piano will be on display in its new glory and sounding great," Hinrichsen said. "We plan to invite piano players in occasionally to bring life and sound to the exhibit."
A Meisel Violin will also be on display, which have been a part of Owatonna for decades. The company is notorious for their beautifully crafted and sounding violins that have also been on display at the Smithsonian Institution.
Admission to the presentation is free for SCHS members and $5 for the general public. Light refreshments will be served.
The "Steele County Makes Music" exhibit will be fully open on Feb. 17, and presentation guests will be able to see a sneak peak of the exhibit during the final stages of instillation.