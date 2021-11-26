After submitting the largest data request ever received by the Owatonna School District, a local advocacy group has submitted a second formal request directly tied to the first.
The United Patriots for Accountability, a local group that has regularly been attending Owatonna School Board meetings since the beginning of the summer, submitted a second data request to the district Nov. 11. The content of the second request largely revolves around conversations that took place between the school district and a reporter with the People’s Press regarding the first data request, which was submitted by the group in August.
Five members of UPA have declined to comment about the second data request, stating they feel it would be premature to discuss it publicly without first having gathered the contents of the initial request. The same members — Naomi Jirele, April St. Martin, Angie Langlie, Chris Call and Deb Gnemi — declined to comment further on the first request, but added that based on what they have already received from the district, they absolutely want to see more.
Both requests were made through Attorney James Dickey with Upper Midwest Law Center in Golden Valley, Minnesota. The initial request sought access to 33 different articles of data, including several keywords in various district correspondences that largely revolves around equity. After an initial search of only four of the keywords resulted in more than 2 million pages, the group elected to eliminate seven of the 26 keywords or phrases they initially requested.
Chris Picha, human resources director for the district, said she still anticipates having to search through and redact at least one million pages to comply with the data request — an effort that will take months and could amount to nearly $100,000 in labor costs for the district.
For UPA, however, they say the estimate from the school district proves they are “obviously going to find a lot” about what is going on at the school district and how the students are being taught.
“That is a lot of documents for a ‘non-issue,’” said St. Martin, adding that she believes this is a necessary process to achieve transparency. “I am a taxpayer; I pay my taxes, so that is my money that is going to her. If I think this is important and it should be done I have no problem with it, and I’m sure I’m not the only one ...”
Jirele said that she wonders if perhaps this is something the public should have been doing well before this summer after an event hosted by the Minnesota-based conservative think tank Center for the American Experiment about critical race theory sparked the question: what and how are children being taught in Owatonna?
The beginning of UPA
St. Martin said following the event, herself and other individuals that would eventually form UPA asked the school district for a copy of the curriculum for the semester-long, elective critical race theory class taught at Owatonna High School by Minnesota State University, Mankato last year. Gnemi said they were informed by Superintendent Jeff Elstad and School Board President Mark Sebring that they would have to get the curriculum from the college.
“How do you introduce a course into the high school, even if it’s an elective one, if the school board hasn’t looked at the curriculum?” Gnemi said. “I don’t get that, so why can’t you furnish it to us?”
After a couple of back and forth conversations between UPA, the school district and MNSU, the conversation eventually turned to asking for a copy of the syllabus for the class, which is no longer offered at OHS due to staffing changes at MNSU. To date, the members of UPA have yet to see a copy of the syllabus.
According to Elstad, however, per the contract between the district and the college, Owatonna Public Schools cannot provide copies of the course material — including the syllabus —to anyone.
“We don’t own the syllabus; it is owned by the college,” Elstad said. “I have confirmed with [the Dean of the College of Education] there that they would have to go through the records office at that institution to get it, because we cannot distribute it.”
Teacher training
Whether or not a syllabus will ever be provided is no longer the sole mission of UPA, though. At this point, and the reasoning behind the August data request, the representatives for the group said it is about having transparency on what kind of training the Owatonna teachers are receiving, which in turn impacts the way students are being taught.
“There are two ways to teach, and one is the curriculum,” St. Martin said. “The other is the pedagogy, the way the teachers teach their curriculum.”
Elstad said training and development for teachers is based on staff request and that educators will also often do further training and development on their own time. He added that he does not believe the school district has lacked transparency.
“The teachers are already trained through the lens of [critical race theory] and anti-racism,” Langlie said. Call added they believed critical race theory is blatantly racist because it is looking for a “colored lens.” He also said that UPA is against racism, and they simply seek to expose that critical race theory is not the answer to combating racism in schools.
“There is this ideology that we are systemically racist people,” St. Martin said. “There are already so many fights going on that trickles down to our kids, and this is just dividing them and treating them differently.”
At this point, the representatives with UPA said they are unsure of what they will do with the data collected from their two requests — it will depend on what they find. In the end, however, they did say they believe everyone truly wants what they believe is best for the youth of Owatonna.
“We are all going after that,” she said. “We have to walk a higher road.”