Owatonna High School teacher Jessica Wagner was surprised on her front steps Wednesday morning with balloons, roses and a banner announcing her as the 2020 Teacher of the Year. While she knew she was one of a handful of finalists, the visit from her colleagues — including Superintendent Jeff Elstad, pictured above — was still unexpected. There was even a bit of a delay while she finished up a work call with the high school assistant principal. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)