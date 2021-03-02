Though the official kickoff of the Building New Pathways campaign is still days away, surmountable progress has already been made in the end goal of expanding the facility for Community Pathways of Steele County.
There has been awe-inspiring community support since the nonprofit first announced its intent to expand its facility, doubling the space and offering more services to the community, according to Nancy Ness, co-executive director of Community Pathways who heads up the Marketplace side of the operation.
“I know we say it all the time, but Steele County is just amazing,” Ness said. “The support we have received is just overwhelming sometimes. The people are so generous and if they have any questions they aren’t afraid to just pick up the phone and call us so they can feel confident that if they are supporting this mission that they are in fact supporting the right thing.”
On Friday during a virtual gala event that is meant to serve as the starting point for the capital campaign, the campaign committee will announce the current amount of fundraising they have already received at this point. Ness said she is confident many will be surprised and amazed by how much has already been raised.
“I feel so fortunate to be involved with this organization because we do our best to do the right things for the people in the community, and I feel like that is coming back to us now,” Ness said. “People believe in what we’re doing and want to support that.”
The virtual event will also include songs from previous Hometown Sampler concerts, which in a normal year would take place this weekend but has been put on pause due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For years, the concert series served as a fundraiser for the Marketplace and featured local musicians performing for an at-will donation. The event typically brought in thousands of dollars each night of the show, bringing in roughly $28,000 in 2020 alone.
Popular Sampler emcees John Havelka and Dave Otto have volunteered their comedy services to the virtual gala, which Ness said will ensure the participants will both have fun and laugh plenty. Campaign co-chairs Steve and Samona Grubish will introduce speakers throughout the event, including Julie Anderson from Transitional Housing of Steele County who will share the campaign’s impact on that nonprofit, which is expected to relocate to the new facility.
The capital campaign has a goal of $2.6 million, which includes the $1.6 million construction costs to purchase the current building and the lot next to it in order to double the size of the facility. The remaining funds will help aid with the organization’s annual operations costs. While the additional storage space will allow for more donations to be accepted, something they have had to continually turn away during the pandemic, the facility will also include space for two other local nonprofits: Let’s Smile Inc. and Transitional Housing.
Let’s Smile provides dental health care services at no charge for children in need up to age 19. The nonprofit – which has been in Steele County since 2013 – has been operating out of Community Pathway’s 100-square-foot kitchenette. With the expansion to the facility, Let’s Smile will be provided two separate rooms for dental treatment as well as an office area.
Transitional Housing is an interfaith nonprofit organization that responds to people with housing needs in Steele County. The organization helps individuals and families locate affordable housing, assist in rental needs and continue to support clients for up to 18 months on their journey to self-sufficiency. Transitional Housing is currently located on the second floor of the Merrill Building on the West Hills campus, which is not currently handicap accessible. By moving into the new Community Pathways building, Transitional Housing will be provided three offices and a separate entrance for their customers to ensure confidentiality.
An online auction for the campaign will begin at noon on Wednesday and will close out during the gala, with items posted on the Community Pathways Facebook page. Also on Friday the winners of the three raffle prizes will be announced, gifting individuals with a Trek e-bike, a Traeger grill or a Power Block home gym. Raffle tickets can still be purchased at Community Pathways, Mineral Springs Brewery, Tri M Graphics or Kottke Jewelers.