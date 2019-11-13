OWATONNA — In a world within a world within a world, Owatonna High School students will bring to life this weekend a small community in New Hampshire at the turn of the 20th century.
Performing Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” the cast at times breaks the fourth wall, engaging with audience members to inform them about the events of the play while also offering their own musings on the life, marriage and deaths that take place over the show’s three acts.
Written in 1938, the show is ostensibly set within a playhouse, but the actions unfurl as if the audience was in the town of Grover’s Corners itself. Junior Zachary Liebl plays the stage manager, who guides viewers through the characters and their lives, and offers his own thoughts on what the audience can take away from both the joys and sorrows portrayed throughout the two-hour show.
Cast mate Madison Mularky says these musings reach an existential pitch, especially when one of the main characters dies toward the end of the show. The stage manager is able to talk to this person beyond the grave, and together they reflect on how the town’s residents can take things for granted during their time on Earth.
“One of the lines in the show is, ‘Do humans really appreciate life as they live it every minute?’ And I feel like that’s what I would want the audience to take away,” said Mularky.
She added that she enjoyed getting to follow her character, and the entire town, through a series of both precious and tragic, mundane events — growing up, getting married, getting older and dying.
“It follows these characters on a real path of life where anything can happen,” she explained. “It shows how they react and it asks the audience, ‘How would you react?’”
Throughout the course of practicing and playing Mrs. Soames, who she described as a little bit of a busybody, Mularky said she got to delve in and understand the character and her behavior on a deeper level.
“The more I’ve played her, the more I’ve realized how similar we are … on a personal level, not just on a story level,” said Mularky. “She’s a lot like me — more so than I thought.”
Although the show has a larger cast than many other productions at the high school, a number of students echoed Mularky’s sentiment — saying they felt a deeper connection to who they were portraying in “Our Town,” in part due to the realistic and almost lifelong journey they take with their characters.
“In the musicals, I’ve been in the chorus and last year I had a character that I was able to have a connection with, but it was Mary Poppins so it wasn’t a very serious one,” said Elizabeth Borromeo, who plays Mrs. Gibbs. Her children grow up in Act One and her son gets married in Act Two. “This one, there’s more emotion behind it. I feel things in relation to the character more so than before.”
Borromeo added that, although the play deals head-on with the more difficult parts of life, there are also light scenes and comic parts to the story. She said one of her favorite moments in the show is on her son’s wedding day, when she tries to talk him out of his cold feet. Playing Mrs. Gibbs, she said she immediately thought of the character Gibbs from the television show “NCIS,” where he plays a somewhat stern detective known for keeping his unit in line with a light tap on the back of the head.
“He always does the Gibbs slap, so I put that in the show in the conversation that [Mrs. Gibbs and her son] have,” she explained. “She’s trying to knock some sense into her son, so she gives him a little slap on the back of the head.”
Throughout the story, Borromeo agreed with Mularky that the message is to take time, to try to appreciate every moment of life as much as possible. Director and teacher Erik Eitrheim said that’s part of the reason he chose “Our Town” for this year’s performance.
“It speaks to things that people will find relevant today as we go through our hustle and bustle,” he explained. “This show asks you to stop and think about what you’re doing, and your family and your life in general, and slow down and look around a little bit because it goes quickly.”
Another reason why he landed on “Our Town” was the cast size — and the significant number of roles for girls, which he noted is not a given.
“So many shows were written with a male-centric cast, I can think a lot of those great old musicals that have lots of parts for guys and only one part for a girl,” he explained. “It’s not that I would never do [one of those] shows, but I have a great group of students and a great group of girls right now and I wanted to use as many of them as I could.”
Off-stage, Betsey Cole has put together an array of costumes meant to transport viewers back in time, and D.R. Grauberger — an employee of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis — has worked with students to arrange the show’s famously minimalist set. Two ladders, two households, and a number of utilitarian, almost Shaker-like pieces of wood and furniture that can be rearranged into a street, soda shop, wedding or graveyard — adding to the intimacy of a play set in a theater, depicting a small New England town, focusing on the lives of two neighboring families before the first world war.
While it’s not necessarily inappropriate for children, Eitrheim added that due to some of the more adult themes he would recommend that parents or guardians “get a sitter, go out to a nice dinner and then go see the play.”
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14, 15 and 16, and at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for adults and can be purchased an hour in advance of each show.
Activity cards, which are free for Steele County residents ages 62 and older, can also be used for the performances. These passes get holders into one school year worth of regular athletics, music and drama events, and can be found at the main office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. For individual adults, passes are $90; for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, passes are $40.