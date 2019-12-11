OWATONNA — In a strange twist of fate, Silvan Durben found his Santa on a summer day.
A birthday party at the Owatonna Arts Center brought its creative director face-to-face with Richard Epp, who Durben immediately equated with Saint Nick. Epp still remembers the encounter.
“He took one look at me and said, ‘I have a Father Santa robe that someone made for the arts center. Would you try it on?’” recalls Epp, saying his height played a big role in the casting.
After seeing the visitor fit perfectly into the cloak, Durben says he immediately asked Epp, “Would you be my Santa?”
“I said, ‘I can start growing my beard out today,’” laughs Epp.
Now, this weekend’s “Cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus” event will mark his 25th annual appearance at the center, and Lonna Lysne has been with him through it all. While Epp visits with children, Lysne plays the piano, sings Christmas carols and reads to attendees young and old.
“It’s just one of my absolute, all-time favorite things that I do each year,” she explains, “and I would say this year Silvan has probably created one of the finest exhibitions.”
Durben has been preparing for the season for weeks, and the center finally opened its holiday display this past Sunday. Entitled “Christmas Dreams,” the building is decked out with a rainbow-colored unicorn, a number of model planes, countless Christmas trees and other seasonal sashes and figurines — all of which will serve as a backdrop for Santa’s visit, and then for an evening concert, this coming Saturday.
Like Durben, Epp has also been preparing for the big day. He says he’s been wearing red since the last week of November, and bringing seasonal treats with him everywhere he goes.
“Kids always take a look and say, ‘Mom, Dad, that’s the real Santa.’ I hand them a candy cane and ask what they want for Christmas,” explains Epp, of wearing red and sporting his beard while out shopping. “They sometimes seem less afraid of me in those clothes than in the full regalia.”
When a child is nervous during the arts center event, Epp says he shows them a magic clock that usually catches their interest. He also encourages his elves to be extra cheerful, and comforting to those who might be anxious about their visit. Although he was pulled into the event by chance all those years back, Epp notes that being Santa has come naturally to him. He cites his theater background, adding that he even used to say he wanted to be Saint Nick when he grew up.
“When I told my mother I was going to be Santa, she said, ‘So your dream came true, huh?’” he recalls. “She told me, ‘Back when you were little and all the children were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, the kids said they wanted to be a farmer, a butter maker or a fireman. But you said you wanted to be Santa.’”
After a quarter of a century, even Durben now has a hard time separating Epp from Claus.
“The true spirit of Santa lives in him. It’s a part of him,” says Durben. “All of us believe in the miracle of Christmas, and those conversations between Santa and every individual are very private and very personal. He assures us that the true gift is the gift of love. It isn’t necessarily a gift that we can put our hands around.”
When asked his name, Epp starts to spell, “S-A-N-T-A,” he ends conversations with a “ho, ho, ho” and laughs that he has a long trip to make from his home at the North Pole. Finding someone who embodies the holiday so completely was, according to Durben, its own form of Christmas magic.
“It wasn’t designed with a master plan,” he explains, of their chance encounter all those years ago. “The spirit of Santa made it happen.”
Both the young and young at heart can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Lane. For more information on the organization’s current exhibition and other upcoming events, visit www.oacarts.org.