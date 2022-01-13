Tensions were high Thursday morning inside the courtroom located at the top of the Steele County Courthouse, as an Owatonna man pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder in Dartts Park. Emotions spilled into the halls and stairwell following the end of the settlement conference, though a brief altercation was quickly diffused by residents and Steele County deputies.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 29, of Owatonna, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies. Per the plea agreement, another count of second-degree murder and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, also a felony, are to be dismissed.
Judge Jeffrey Kritzer presided.
Hassan was originally charged on July 15, 2020, in the slaying of 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, also of Owatonna, that took place three days prior in Dartts Park.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but Hassan's next court appearance now will be his sentencing, scheduled for March 8.
During the settlement conference, roughly 20 individuals who were friends or family of either the victim or defendant were present, listening to Hassan go over the events that took place July 12, 2020. Other individuals involved or interested in the case were listening via Zoom.
As Hassan's attorney, Frederick Goetz, of Goetz and Eckland P.A. out of Minneapolis, recounted the details of that day, Hassan confirmed what took place.
According to what was heard in the courtroom, Hassan said he had been looking at a home on St. Paul Road in Owatonna when he and Mohamed got in a verbal argument. After Hassan left the area, he confirmed to the court that he ran into a group of people at Manthey Park and began arguing with another individual — identified in the courtroom by the initials Z.F. — and that argument spilled over at a Kwik Trip in town, where Mohamed was present.
Hassan confirmed with his attorney that around 5:15 p.m., he was at Dartts Park in Owatonna and the argument with Z.F. continued, resulting in Hassan chasing Z.F. through the park while holding a brass knuckles device that included an extended blade. Hassan admitted to the court that the device was visible, that it qualified as the definition of a "dangerous weapon," and that it was the direct cause of Z.F. having an "immediate reaction of fear," resulting in Hassan's guilty plea to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
When Hassan stopped chasing Z.F., he confirmed to the court that he returned to the parking lot in Dartts Park where Mohamed was arguing with another individual. Hassan agreed with his attorney that he began "exchanging words" with Mohamed, and that Mohamed was backing away from him. At that time, Hassan confirmed that he swung at Mohamed with the brass knuckles and blade device still in his hand, striking Mohamed in the chest near his heart.
Goetz said that contact resulted in several of Mohamed's major arteries being severed, and that he bled out quickly and died at the scene. Hassan confirmed that, in committing this act, which is considered a felony assault, he caused the death of Mohamed.
Per his plea agreement, both Goetz and the Steele County Attorney's Office recognize and agree that Hassan has a criminal history score of zero, therefore agreeing to the presumptive "top of the box" sentence of up to 180 months — or 15 years — in prison for the charge of second-degree murder, and 21 months — or one year and nine months — for the charge of second-degree assault. Both parties agree to the sentences being served consecutively.
Early in the court proceedings, Hassan pleaded that he was acting in self defense. On Thursday, however, Hassan told the court he no longer wished to plea in that manner.
Hassan will remain in custody at the Steele County Detention Center until his sentencing.