Medford Elementary Principal Josh Carlson says generosity is contagious, and Ella Bettner is one student proving his point.
Over the last three months, Bettner has been out and about selling her stackable homemade bracelets, along with the help of her parents Nichole and Fred Bettner and a few friends. Her mission, "No Tummies Left Behind," was created to raise funds to help kids who can't afford to buy lunch or have a negative lunch balance.
A fifth grader at Medford Public Schools and resident of Faribault, when Bettner first began her venture she made a personal goal for herself: once she reaches the $1,000 mark, she would make two donations, one to her school and one to Faribault Public Schools.
Since then, she has happily surpassed her goal by $500 and made her first donations to Medford and Faribault schools on Dec. 22.
Carlson said her donation of $806.50 would cover approximately 293 lunches, more than one lunch for one student a whole school year. Though wavers from the United States Department of Agriculture's have made reimbursable meals free again this year, Carlson said there were a lot of negative balances pre-COVID, so Bettner's donation will be greatly appreciated.
She raised $716.50 to go towards Faribault Schools, but after learning their negative lunch balance was sitting at $763, Bettner wanted to pay off the difference.
The check was presented to Medford Schools by Bettner, alongside her friend, Brynn Havumaki who helped sell at a few booths. Her parents were also in attendance to offer their support.
Havumaki helped with sales at a booth in the mall, and Nichole said she was a "very good seller." She admits her favorite part of helping out was meeting all of the customers.
"I really like how she started all of this and sold as many bracelets as she did, and raised money for kids in only three months," said Havumaki of all Ella accomplished so far.
Of Bettner's project, Carlson said he was amazed with how she was able to put others first no matter the age, especially given her age and grade.
"It creates that empathetic environment around her and makes that a catchy feeling," said Carlson. "Being able to do that at such a young age is pretty awesome."
He also commended both Bettner and Havumaki for their work.
Nichole commented on how fast her daughter's positive impact spread amongst her friends, as Havumaki and other friends joined in to help sell at craft shows when their schedules allowed.
"It's contagious," said Nichole of the generosity and willingness to help others.
Fred, added he is very proud of his daughter, especially considering all of the work and dedication that goes into making it possible.
Bracelets were primarily sold at the Faribo West Mall's craft shows, along with some at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. Also offering necklaces and pony-bead keychains, the bulk of the funds were raised from bracelet sales and donations.
Aside from selling at craft shows, in the past Ella sold bracelets through her mother's Facebook page. Now, she has expanded her business by adding her own, "No Tummies Left Behind" Facebook page and also sells them online through Facebook Marketplace and eBay now.
Ella plans to continue crafting bracelets, necklaces and keychains, and looks forward to Shark Tank's premiere back on TV so she can continue her Friday evening bracelet making sessions with her mother.