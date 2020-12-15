It has been over a year since Owatonna officials submitted a project proposal to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for an expansion to the local wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) and they are still waiting for the final stamp of approval to move forward, but they have made progress during the wait.
During an Owatonna City council meeting earlier this month, a public hearing was held to obtain public input on the proposed improvements as presented by the preliminary engineering report, outlining alternatives to expand the WWTF. Following the public hearing, Eric Meester, president of Nero Engineering which has been contracted for the project, recommended what they viewed to be the best path forward, which the council unanimously approved as the facility plan.
“This is all part of the process to the expansion and one of the requirements from the MPCA – to conduct a public hearing and obtain public input on the facility plan,” Meester said during the public hearing. “This is not authorizing a project or allocating any dollars to a project. We are outlining the alternatives to expand the facility and recommend a path forward.”
Meester said this part of the process is crucial in the project in order to obtain necessary permits as well as be able to apply for grants and obtain funding.
Meester presented five project alternatives with costs ranging between $58 million and $69.5 million. The city is required by rule to select the least degrading, most feasible alternative, which resulted in converting the facility to a membrane bio-reactor process with modified enhanced biological phosphorus. Meester said this plan is not only efficient and flexible to permit modifications, but that it would be the best long-term solution that will benefit the city with a 30-year design life. A long shelf life for the WWTF holds to the current trend the city has with the facility that was built in 1988.
“The facility has been able to survive or last 32 years under the original design is primarily because the design loadings it was based on are quite a bit higher than what the city actually sees,” Meester said. “That is one of the benefits of a great design at that time and how it’s been able to hold up all these years.”
The enhanced biological phosphorus removal, also known as modified Bio-P, is the process of phosphorus removal in wastewater that relies on the proliferation and selection of a microbiological population capable of storing phosphorus in excess of their normal growth requirements. Meester said they are anticipating having to some polishing on the backend of the facility, which is why the recommended path was designed to be what he describes as conservative.
A draft permit from the MCPA should be received by the end of the year followed by a 30-day period for comments and then a 60-day public notice to finalize plans for the final permit application, which is scheduled to be submitted in June. The city anticipates soliciting bids for the project during the late winter of 2022 with construction to be completed in 2023.
There were no comments during the public hearing on Dec. 1.