The reconstruction project of Medford’s Main Street is continuing to make progress as the city council approved to begin advertising for bids in a 4-1 vote on Monday night.
Councilor Chad Merritt was the lone “nay” vote, stating that he doesn’t feel it is necessary for the 75-year-old water main to be replaced at this time. Comparatively, the sewer and water mains that will be replaced in downtown Owatonna this summer are roughly 130 years old. Merritt said these mains are meant to have a 100-year lifespan and they could easily replace the one under Main Street in 15-20 years.
During the meeting Monday night, project engineer Joe Duncan with Bolton & Menk said it would be imperative for the council to approve the final plans and begin advertising for bids now so that they can stick to the tight schedule of finishing the reconstruction project by November. With the approval from the council, Duncan said the potential start date for the reconstruction can begin right after July 4.
“It’s still going to be a tight timeline,” Duncan said. “Weather will play into it and there could be a few things that will take longer, such as setting up lighting.”
The reclamation project has been a hot topic since it was first presented in 2019 and included the city to be at odds with both its residents and the county. Because Main Street is also County State Aid Highway 45, Steele County will fund 75% of all CSAH-eligible components of the project. This does not include the replacement of the water main, which has had a handful of breaks in recent years.
One of the biggest points of contention between the city and the county has been the lanes on the residential side of Main Street, where the county was originally requiring a continuous center left-turn lane to be painted. As of now, the city and county have agreed to leave the lanes painted as is and revisit the traffic levels in upcoming years.
The project estimate totals $2.1 million. Steele County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation still have to formally approve the final project design as well, but Duncan said it was important to begin the bidding process now to remain on schedule.