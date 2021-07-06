Local law enforcement officials say the recent uptick in the seizures of marijuana edibles and other cannabis products, reveals an underlying truth: Such products have not been vetted enough for recreational legal use in Minnesota.
Charges were announced early last month against Trenton William Marks and Charles Dean Medgaarden after Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents reportedly seized nearly 160 pounds of marijuana edibles and products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, following a months-long investigation. Then, later in June, the Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of THC and cannabis products in a search of a Northfield apartment, which led to charges being filed against Lauren Grace Ancel.
Task Force Cmdr. Paul LaRoche said the biggest problem with THC edibles on the market is the level of THC concentrate in cartridges and waxes — 90% or higher, an amount he called “dangerous.” Many of the edibles being sold in Minnesota are coming from out-of-state, he said — especially Colorado and California.
LaRoche noted THC cartridges use could lead to a condition called the “vape-lung effect.” According to the American Lung Association, a study found that the two primary ingredients found in e-cigarettes are toxic to cells. Also, according to the lung association, e-cigarettes produce a number of dangerous chemicals that can cause lung and heart diseases.
In late 2018-19, LaRoche noticed THC edible seizures rapidly increased. His observation is supported by task force statistics: The number of grams of edibles the task force seized increased from nearly 2 pounds in 2018 to nearly 3 pounds the following year. After a slight dip last year, that number has skyrocketed to more than 17.6 pounds in the first six months of this year.
LaRoche said he believes such THC products, especially those openly labeled as using flavors popular with children, are intentionally being marketed to young people. LaRoche said he is aware that state after state is legalizing marijuana but doesn’t support, the legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota because of what he deems to be the “dangerous effects” of the drug and how it can impact the community.
The Minnesota House this year passed a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana after hours of debate, but the Senate did not. According to the Associated Press, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler went to more than a dozen cities across Minnesota, getting input from residents and build support for the proposal, which Democrats say would help address racial inequities in marijuana arrests and convictions among white and Black residents despite similar usage rates.
During debate before the vote, House GOP members pointed out several reservations with the bill, including the potential for increased driving under the influence, a lack of roadside tests allowing law enforcement to check for marijuana use and uncertainty for businesses screening applicants who use cannabis, among other concerns.
Though Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, who already supports the medicinal use of such products, said THC edibles and other related items will likely eventually be legal on a recreational basis, he hopes that day is well into the future. He fears the impact of the drug on drivers, and associated arrests and traffic fatalities. He compared the marketing of edibles to the early efforts of tobacco companies to brand their product for young people. Those concerns are shared by Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott.
In response to that perception, the Northfield City Council, in January 2020, approved a Tobacco 21 policy.
Dunn said his office “is definitely seeing an uptick” in the frequency of THC edible seizures. The sheriff is concerned about the increase, believing users may feel comfortable driving while impaired and worries about the source of products and society’s increasing acceptance that they’re harmless.
Dunn attributes the increasing pace of law enforcement seizures to the increasing rate of travel following extensive COVID-19 restrictions, the availability of THC products on the internet, and the belief of some that trafficking such products is OK because raw marijuana and related products are legal in other states.
However, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said his office is not seeing an uptick in those type of cases, noting methamphetamine cases continue its years-long status as the drug the Attorney’s Office most frequently sees.
Report: Medical benefits to use
Reports have indicated that edible cannabis products can be beneficial medicinally. According to San Francisco-based health information website HealthLine, edible cannabis products are often used to treat medical conditions such as chronic pain, cancer-related symptoms and anxiety. Medical cannabis products can be legally prescribed in countries around the world, including Italy, Spain and Germany. These products have been recommended by physicians in dozens of U.S. states with legalized cannabis.
THC is considered the compound responsible for the intoxicating aspects of cannabis products, a substance that can, according to Healthline, induce feelings of euphoria and relaxation. THC is also thought to be the primary compound responsible for the pain-relieving effects of cannabis. Edible cannabis products like oils, tinctures, pills and gummies are frequently used to treat pain, weight loss and poor appetite in people who have cancer.