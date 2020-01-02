OWATONNA — The Owatonna Hospital is already on track to break its 2019 number of babies delivered in 2019.
Last year, the local birth center delivered 472 babies. As of the second day of 2020, the hospital had already delivered three.
Harriet Schewe was born to Brandy and Josh Schewe of Albert Lea on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 7:38 p.m. weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. at the Owatonna Hospital. Named after her father’s grandmother, Harriet has already made an impression on those around here.
“She came pretty quickly,” laughed Brandy Schewe, noting that her actual due date wasn’t supposed to be until next week. “We have to have an unexpected C-section because she was trying to come out sideways. [The nurse] kept calling her a little pistol.”
The Schewes decided to deliver in Owatonna after the Albert Lea hospital closed its childbirth unit in October and moved it 20 miles to Austin. Brandy Schewe said they toured both centers in Austin and Owatonna, settling on Owatonna to be the location for the couple’s fourth child to be delivered.
On New Year’s Day, the couple loaded into their car as they realized Harriet didn’t want to miss a single day of 2020.
“We made it to between Ellendale and Hope when I told him that he might want to speed up a little,” Brandy Schewe joked.
“We sure didn’t think we’d be having the New Year’s baby with as late as we got here,” Josh Schewe added. “But it happened fast. We got here a little before 7 p.m. because it was only 39 minutes later when she was born.”
“She wanted to show up with a bang,” joked Sue Shaft, the manager of the birth center. “It was definitely a day full of excitement.”
Shaft said that it is not uncommon for the Owatonna Hospital to deliver babies from another town, even those with local birth centers. She stated that she is often told by her out-of-town patients that they had heard good things about the Owatonna Hospital, specifically about their nurses.
“Two days a week we have a massage therapist who gives free massages, so I think they like that, too,” Shaft laughed. “So if you’re here on a Wednesday or Friday, that’s a real perk!”
On Thursday, Jan. 2, Shaft said that two other babies were delivered at the Owatonna Hospital, making the first couple days of the new year a busy but special time.
The birth center opened in 1999 in the old hospital and has regularly added upgrades, especially since moving to its current location in 2009. Updates since then have included more options for alternative births; integrative therapy services; an updated newborn nursery; a lactation consultant who can assist with breastfeeding; and private care rooms complete with refrigerators, microwaves, sleeper chairs, telephones, televisions, CD players and full bathrooms.