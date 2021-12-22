For many students, their middle school years are a time for exploration, discovering passions and gaining an idea of what they may aspire to be when they grow up.
A program by the name of “Project Lead the Way” has been helping students gain their confidence, increase hands-on learning and greatly enhance their critical thinking skills. Modeled similarly to STEM or STEAM, many teachers throughout the country have earned their certifications for this method of teaching, including one of Owatonna’s middle school teacher.
Industrial Tech teacher at the Owatonna Middle School Shaun Robbins said he originally studied to be a chemical engineer, but found his way to teaching by being a coach for a football team.
He has a colorful resume with experience in several different fields, from bartending to installing low voltage televisions and electronics. According to him, bouncing around in careers before finally settling into teaching nearly a decade ago has made him a better educator.
“I got really interested in Project Lead the Way because the basis behind the teaching stays away from hard deadlines like traditional learning,” Robbins said. “To gain the certification to teach the curriculum, teachers go through the same struggles as the students and we also get the same reward.”
Training to gain certification for Project Lead the Way involved a two week training session, working eight to 10 hours. Robbins utilizes the Project Lead the Way curriculum with each of his classes and has had to go through the certification program for each individual class.
“You start blind pretty much. Going through the training, we are given very vague instructions on the project and then we just have to figure it out,” Robbins said. “And that’s exactly what I do with my students.”
According to the Project Lead the Way website, their curriculum is designed to center around activities, projects and problem-based instructional design centers that allows students a hands-on approach in working together, identifying and solving problems, and driving their own learning experience.
There are various programs within the Project Lead the Way curriculum that are catered to all school aged children in Pre K-12. There are also different pathways within the age groups that are geared towards computer science, engineering, biomedical science and more.
Robbins said for one of his classes, a project he does involves having students build a functioning windmill. All of the materials necessary are provided, but instead of step-by-step instructions to complete the project, they are given vague parameters on what the windmill must accomplish and a few components that are required.
There are no hard deadlines in the class, and students learn and complete their projects at their own pace. The idea is to give the students an introduction into real work problem solving scenarios.
“There’s no answer key or worksheet, and the experience can be pretty intense for some of the kids,” Robbins said. “Sometimes they fail, but I always talk about failing forward which is an important part of Lead the Way. It does teach them not to fail but how to succeed.”
Robbins said the most rewarding part of being a Project Lead the Way instructor has been getting students to buy into the idea that challenges are a good thing and seeing their progression from frustration and confusion, to success in their projects throughout the class.
“They start to ask intelligent questions and I can just see in their faces when they’re processing and how they light up when they find the right answer on their own,” Robbins said. “That right there is more valuable than any letter grade will ever be”