It took Steele County 25 weeks into the coronavirus pandemic to reach 100 positive cases. It took another six weeks to reach 200. It took 16 days to reach 300.
“The water level is up to our necks,” said Brian Bunkers, M.D., CEO at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna during the Owatonna City Council's Tuesday meeting. Mayor Tom Kuntz invited Bunkers to deliver a COVID-19 update to the council at the beginning of the meeting, and Bunkers used the opportunity to stress the importance of following the COVID-19 guidelines that have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.
“These are public health guidelines, they are not political guidelines,” Bunkers stressed. “Most importantly we need to wear our masks.”
This was the third COVID-19 briefing Bunkers has had with the City Council since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Bunkers joked that it was nice to see the city had removed the cookies that used to be at the entrance in the council chambers and replaced them with masks available for those who attend the meetings, adding that it is disheartening for him when he walks into a store and witnesses a fair amount of people still not wearing masks.
“I would encourage you as city leaders to refocus this and make it so it’s not about defending the personal right to not wear a mask, but rather let’s come together as the Owatonna community,” Bunkers said. “We need to reframe this message; we need to be wearing masks. That is what reduces the spread of the virus. That is what the science is showing us.”
During his update with the council, Bunkers shared alarming statistics about how COVID-19 is impacting Steele County. Currently, Bunkers said the COVID-19 testing center in Owatonna has a 20% positivity rate – meaning two out of every 10 tests administered are returning positive results for the coronavirus. According to Bunkers, anything above a 5% positivity rate is considered high.
“We are testing more now, performing about 300 to 400 tests a day,” Bunkers said. “Compared to the summertime, if we had 200 tests in a day that was a huge day, our average day was about 100 tests.”
Bunkers was also able to field a variety of questions from the council, including what he anticipates as vaccines begin to roll out and what that will eventually mean for herd immunity.
“Herd immunity is where you get enough of the population that has an antibody to the virus so there isn’t a host group to spread it even more. That historic number is 60-70% … estimates are that 15% of our population across the country has had COVID,” Bunkers said. “Think of all the death, the economic destruction, at only 15% that have been infected.”
Councilor Brent Svenby asking Bunkers the importance of getting a flu shot this winter, to which Bunkers said it is more important now than ever before.
“What we are really worried about is a patient who contracts influenza and then gets COVID,” Bunkers said, adding that studies have shown that getting any vaccine helps boost the body’s immune system. “Your immune system is run down and you’re now getting another assault on your system. I do really believe that this is the year to get the flu shot. If you haven’t had one, I would recommend you do at your clinic or your pharmacy.”