Trust, communication and support were all key points of discussion as leaders in Steele County's criminal justice system gathered Tuesday evening to form a special panel.
Hosted by the Owatonna Chapter of the Center of the American Experiment — a conservative think-tank based out of Golden Valley, Minnesota — the "Crime Crisis: Building community trust and safe neighborhoods" explored current crime trends in Minnesota, details of the criminal justice system, strategies to reduce crime and an overall look at the role key officials have in fighting crime.
The presentation was led by Jeff Van Nest, public safety policy fellow for the American Experiment and a 20-year veteran of the FBI. According to his profile, his most recent position with the FBI, prior to retirement earlier this year, was chief division counsel, serving as the top FBI lawyer in the Minnesota/Dakota region.
While Van Nest brought experience, knowledge and statistics about the current state of crime in the state — specifically focusing on Minneapolis during his presentation — it was the panel of local experts that brought to light the current workings of the criminal justice system in Owatonna and greater Steele County. The panel, moderated by Van Nest, consisted of Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh, Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller and Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
Mike Jensen, a member of the steering committee for the Owatonna Chapter of the American Experiment, said the group felt the topic was important for Owatonnans to fully understand what they are doing right in the community when it comes to keeping the city safe, largely in relation to community policing.
"Ultimately, it is about building relationships and trust and allowing an opportunity to learn from each other," Jensen said. "It's about getting to know and learn what is happening in the community of law enforcement."
Community effort
While the presentation by Van Nest highlighted concerning crime trends in Minnesota, the panel portion of the evening celebrated the success law enforcement and the criminal justice system has seen and continues to see locally.
Hiller and Thiele both spoke on how they seek officers and deputies who can showcase empathy and compassion with community members, adding that building relationships is one of the most important parts of serving Owatonna and Steele County. Elstad said that culture carries over to the school resource officers stationed at the high school and middle school in Owatonna, which the Owatonna Police Department hires for them.
"Our SROs are the ones on the front line building those relationships with our kids," Elstad said. "They have to still do their investigative work, and they certainly build those relationships and protect and serve when needed, but they are also a member of our staff … All of this creates a great environment for our students."
Partnerships were emphasized as an important part of the local criminal justice system, with McIntosh pointing out the local partnerships actually extend well beyond the county lines. According to McIntosh, all forensic analysis that occurs for Steele County cases is done by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Attorney General's Office handles all felony trials that have been appealed.
Hiller and Thiele also expressed the importance of community outreach programs that are significant partnerships for both agencies, including Shop with a Cop and Night to Unite. Mutual aid is another crucial partnership for local law enforcement, and Hiller said these requests can be formal memorandums from somewhere outside their area or an emergency call of an active shooter where the available officers will respond without question.
While mental health, social media and other outstanding circumstances are known to play into how people react in vulnerable situations, Elstad reminded the crowd that, in the end, it takes the entire community to ensure kids are safe, feel loved and know they are supported. McIntosh echoed these remarks, reminding everyone that there is not a "one-size-fits-all" childhood, and that where people come from can result in where they eventually end up in terms of the criminal justice system.
"A lot of the same factors that make you more likely to commit a crime also make you more vulnerable to be a victim. My challenge is crime is not always an 'us versus them,'" McIntosh said. "For some people hearing that right now, that's going to shock you a little bit, but we're in a small community. It is us. If we don't deal with the causes of crime and the people who are committing crimes in a way that is effective to prevent the next time around, we don't make progress."
He continued, "Yes, there are things that people do that are awful and violent, and we certainly prosecute those and the jails and prisons work very well for those folks, but that is not right for everyone and most people will be back in our community. If we look at it as more of an 'us' thing, even as difficult as that is sometimes, I think we have a better chance to really advance, evolve and not have that person go back into the system."
Crime in Minnesota
Prior to the panel discussion, Van Nest shared what he views to be a rising crime problem in Minnesota. Living on the west side of the metro area, Van Nest shared an anecdote on when he bought his home several years ago and was told not to worry about locking the doors — the previous owner never had. Fast forward to recent months, Van Nest said a neighbor was looking for surveillance footage of the area, because his vehicle, that he had left unlocked for the past two decades, had been stolen.
"What has changed in Minnesota, what is the nature of the problem and what are sensible solutions to make sure our communities are safe and secure?" Van Nest asked the crowd of roughly 100 people who gathered for the event, held in Torey's Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna. Van Nest went on to say the state is at a "crossroads" between the defund the police movement — which he asserted is officially dead and not moving forward — and looking at "what works."
"It is not simply 'fund the police,'" Van Nest said. "It is more accurate to say, 'have faith and fund and support the criminal justice system,' because the police are but one piece of this much larger system."
Some of the key points Van Nest touched on during his portion of the night included tackling the idea of mass incarceration, which he said he finds "offensive as an American." He said it upsets him that many believe the nation is unjustly putting too many people in prison.
He also declared the U.S. criminal justice system as the "envy of the world" — from the way local law enforcement responds to 911 calls to the criminal due process.
Van Nest also talked about the idea of "rogue prosecutors" in various cities across the nation that he said are choosing not to prosecute certain crimes, to give downward departures for serious crimes and divert away from the criminal justice system.
"The theory behind it is, if they can get at the root cause of the crime or whatever is driving a particular crime, they can solve this problem kind of like a medical model," Van Nest said. "I call them rogue prosecutors, because in each of the cities where they are currently active, the crime rates have gone off the charts … Things that we have seen in other parts of the country sadly have a way of migrating to Minnesota, so I wanted to educate you on this."
Though Van Nest did spend a significant amount of time talking about the issues in Minneapolis in terms of crime, he did assert this is not the case in Owatonna, Steele County or southern Minnesota.