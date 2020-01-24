OWATONNA — Look no further. The hunt is over.
After publication of four of the five clues, plus several hints, to its whereabouts, the Bold & Cold 2020 Medallion has been found.
The fifth and final clue of the medallion hunt is printed on page 2A.
The medallion was discovered shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Village of Yesteryear, underneath a set of stairs to the Dunnell House. It was found by Amber and Aaron Friesen of Owatonna, along with their children, Otto, Bianca and Dorothy.
More details on the medallion hunt, including an explanation of the clues, will be printed in Tuesday’s Owatonna People’s Press.
The medallion hunt was sponsored by the Owatonna Motor Company and the Owatonna People's Press.