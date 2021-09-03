An Owatonna woman who allegedly led police on a chase through Rice County and into Goodhue County told officers she was trying to avoid arrest.
Jennifer Michelle Nelson, 38, was charged Friday with fleeing an officer, a felony.
According to court records, an agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force was patrolling the western portion of Rice County Thursday when he noticed a vehicle emitting an especially loud noise.
When the agent turned around to follow it, the other vehicle reportedly also turned around to travel the other direction. The agent turned around a second time to try and catch the vehicle, reportedly noticing that even at 55 mph he was not gaining ground on the other vehicle. He increased his speed to 70 mph and then 85 mph; both times the suspect vehicle allegedly increased its speed as well.
The agent was able to catch up to the suspect vehicle after it stopped at 270th Street E and Lamb Avenue, but when it reportedly turned left, the agent activated the squad car's emergency lights.
The vehicle slowed and approached the shoulder for a second, as if it was going to stop, then accelerated rapidly, driving into Goodhue County at speeds as high as 80 mph, according to court records.
The driver continued onto 110th Ave for approximately a mile, then reportedly stopped in the middle of the road.
Nelson, who was driving, reportedly opened the car door and stepped out of the vehicle while her male passenger remained inside. Agents exited their vehicles with firearms drawn.
Nelson, also known as Jennifer Michelle Watkins, told agents she was the subject of a St. Louis County warrant.
St. Louis County records show Nelson has a "violation or probation warrant" for drugs and crimes against the government.
The male passenger fled the scene in the suspect's car, and was not immediately located. Agents later discovered his identity, reporting there is also an active warrant for his arrest.
On Friday, Judge Jeffrey Johnson set Nelson's bail at $10,000 with no conditions. Her next court appearance is set for Sept. 15.