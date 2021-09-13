On a mission to “ride until zero suicides,” the participants of the 10th Annual Jacob’s Run spent their Saturday spreading awareness for suicide prevention throughout southern Minnesota.
Organized by the Open Arms Suicide Prevention groups, the decade-long motorcycle ride is in honor of Jacob Sikel, the 15-year-old Claremont boy who died by suicide in July 2012.
Following Jacob’s death, friends of the Sikel family helped organize the inaugural motorcycle run in under two months. Since then, Jacob’s parents and family friends have completed training on suicide awareness and have begun speaking in schools, communities, churches, and getting the word out that “it’s OK to ask for help.”
On Saturday, 125 motorcyclists and a variety of vehicles took part in the annual run that started at the Owatonna Eagles Club. Because the event landed on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the group donated $500 to the first responders in each of the communities they visited.
When the group returned to Owatonna, there was a silent auction and a raffle drawing for a chance to win a 2020 Yamaha V-Star 250 motorcycle, donated by RJ Sport and Cycle in Hermantown, Minnesota. Michael Peña of Owatonna was the winner of the bike.
The total amount of dollars is still being tallied up by the committee, but every dollar raised will go toward $500 scholarships to high school seniors preparing to graduate from the schools the Open Arms group had presented in. This year, leaders of the group said they will be upping the scholarship amounts for the applicants who express interest in working in mental health-related fields after school.