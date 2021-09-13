On a mission to “ride until zero suicides,” the participants of the 10th Annual Jacob’s Run spent their Saturday spreading awareness for suicide prevention throughout southern Minnesota.

Robert Sikel, father of Jacob Sikel and one of the main organizers for Jacob’s Run and the Open Arm Suicide Prevention group, leads the Saturday morning crowd through a moment of remembrance for those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (Annie Grnalund/southernminn.com)

Organized by the Open Arms Suicide Prevention groups, the decade-long motorcycle ride is in honor of Jacob Sikel, the 15-year-old Claremont boy who died by suicide in July 2012.

Following Jacob’s death, friends of the Sikel family helped organize the inaugural motorcycle run in under two months. Since then, Jacob’s parents and family friends have completed training on suicide awareness and have begun speaking in schools, communities, churches, and getting the word out that “it’s OK to ask for help.”

On Saturday, 125 motorcyclists and a variety of vehicles took part in the annual run that started at the Owatonna Eagles Club. Because the event landed on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the group donated $500 to the first responders in each of the communities they visited.

Rita Braaten, grandmother of Jacob Sikel, waves as the Jacob’s Run group takes off for the 10th annual event. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

When the group returned to Owatonna, there was a silent auction and a raffle drawing for a chance to win a 2020 Yamaha V-Star 250 motorcycle, donated by RJ Sport and Cycle in Hermantown, Minnesota. Michael Peña of Owatonna was the winner of the bike.

For the decade milestone of Jacob’s Run, 125 motorcyclists took part in the ride to zero suicides. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Every dollar raised during Jacob’s Run goes into the local communities the Open Arms Suicide Prevention group serves. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

The total amount of dollars is still being tallied up by the committee, but every dollar raised will go toward $500 scholarships to high school seniors preparing to graduate from the schools the Open Arms group had presented in. This year, leaders of the group said they will be upping the scholarship amounts for the applicants who express interest in working in mental health-related fields after school.

