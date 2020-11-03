This year’s race for Medford School Board was uncontested with all four incumbents reelected to the board.
Those reelected are board Chair Jackie Berg, Vice Chair Jon Sutherland and members Betsy Chambers and John Anhorn.
s of 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3 John Anhorn received the most votes, 1,305, followed by Jackie Berg‘s 1,072, Betsy Chambers’s 986, and Jon Sutherland's 974, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
“I think we (sic) grateful for the votes and looking forward to our continued service to this great district,” Berg said.
Anhorn is a newer member to the board, serving just one and half years, and will now continue serving on the board. Being a business owner, Anhorn says fiscal responsibility is a top priority while also maintaining opportunities for students.
He believes another challenge is navigating education during the COVID-19 pandemic and then in a post-COVID-19 world. Anhorn predicts the state will cut funding, so some tough decisions will have to be made.
"I'm excited to keep doing the work that we do," Anhorn said. He added that he is looking forward to being involved in the community.
Berg, the current chair and a school board veteran, will continue on the board after Tuesday's election. Like Anhorn, Berg believes the district's finances should be a top priority, while ensuring a safe and healthy environment for staff and students. Like many other educators and people involved in the education system, she believes funding is a continuous battle. Berg hopes to work more closely with local legislators to advocate for more funding to maintain quality education and to prepare students for life after high school.
Sutherland ran on a campaign of being a lifelong learner. He emphasized the necessity of keeping students and staff healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He wants to find creative ways to connect with students and continue to offer the best education available despite the pandemics challenges.
Although Sutherland applauds the more secure high school entrance and the school’s new parking lot, he still believes another challenge is the school's use of space. He says he would like to see additional space to take advantage of programming.