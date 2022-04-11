The 2022 Hops for Habitat was a wild success. Hundreds of people came to sample beers, ciders, seltzers and more from more than 30 breweries. Attendees were able to vote for their favorite brewery and the winner received a custom cap award. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
A fan favorite of the Bloody Mary Seltzer from Kinney Creek couldn’t outdo the overwhelming support for the Angry Hog Brewery and Taproom of Austin which ultimately won the People’s Choice Award. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Ryan Seykora, Kaitlyn Seykora, Julia Seykora and Isaac Booth contemplate which brewery will win their vote for People’s Choice Award at the annual HOPS for Habitat event Saturday in the Four Seasons Centre. Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity staff said more than $20,000 was raised during the event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
It has been four years since the first HOPS for Habitat fundraising brew-fest came to Owatonna. HOPS committee members say this year’s event was the biggest one yet, with breweries hailing from all over — from next door in Owatonna and as far as California and Massachusetts in attendance.
Ken Quattrin, marketing and communications specialist for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, said every record the event had set was “blown out of the water”this year. More than 500 tickets were sold and 32 breweries attended — which has never been seen before in the history of the event.
“Hopefully our new normal will be breaking records,” Quattrin said. “It was amazing to see how well everything went.”
While the majority of attendees were local, Quattrin was quick to mention that 11% of everyone who attended had traveled more than 100 miles to participate.
“It’s great to see, and this makes us want to transform it into a regional event for next year,” Quattrin said. “We want to have at least 40 breweries next year. The bigger the better.”
Though final numbers have yet to be tallied, Quattrin said he’s comfortable saying the event raised more than $20,000 — another record number.
“It’s great to break records, but we couldn’t have done any of it without the volunteers,” Quattrin said. “The breweries had a great time and were so thankful for the help from our volunteers. It was amazing to get such positive feedback from them, and the people who attended.”
The Two Rivers committee is already planning for next year’s event which is set to take place on April 1, 2023.