Hops for Habitat

Ryan Seykora, Kaitlyn Seykora, Julia Seykora and Isaac Booth contemplate which brewery will win their vote for People’s Choice Award at the annual HOPS for Habitat event Saturday in the Four Seasons Centre. Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity staff said more than $20,000 was raised during the event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

It has been four years since the first HOPS for Habitat fundraising brew-fest came to Owatonna. HOPS committee members say this year’s event was the biggest one yet, with breweries hailing from all over — from next door in Owatonna and as far as California and Massachusetts in attendance.

Hops for Habitat

The 2022 Hops for Habitat was a wild success. Hundreds of people came to sample beers, ciders, seltzers and more from more than 30 breweries. Attendees were able to vote for their favorite brewery and the winner received a custom cap award. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Ken Quattrin, marketing and communications specialist for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, said every record the event had set was “blown out of the water”this year. More than 500 tickets were sold and 32 breweries attended — which has never been seen before in the history of the event.

Hops for Habitat

A fan favorite of the Bloody Mary Seltzer from Kinney Creek couldn’t outdo the overwhelming support for the Angry Hog Brewery and Taproom of Austin which ultimately won the People’s Choice Award. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

“Hopefully our new normal will be breaking records,” Quattrin said. “It was amazing to see how well everything went.”

While the majority of attendees were local, Quattrin was quick to mention that 11% of everyone who attended had traveled more than 100 miles to participate.

Hops for Habitat

Many locals turned out for the event and several attendees came from as far as Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Wisconsin. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

“It’s great to see, and this makes us want to transform it into a regional event for next year,” Quattrin said. “We want to have at least 40 breweries next year. The bigger the better.”

Though final numbers have yet to be tallied, Quattrin said he’s comfortable saying the event raised more than $20,000 — another record number.

Hops for Habitat

32 breweries participated in this years event. Organizers hope that each year the event will expand and become a more regional event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

“It’s great to break records, but we couldn’t have done any of it without the volunteers,” Quattrin said. “The breweries had a great time and were so thankful for the help from our volunteers. It was amazing to get such positive feedback from them, and the people who attended.”

Hops for Habitat

Travis Thamert took the stage for most of the event playing classics. Towards the end of the event many attendees danced and sang along to their favorite country songs. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

The Two Rivers committee is already planning for next year’s event which is set to take place on April 1, 2023.

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments